Colorado Students Told To Behave During USC Game

Colorado Athletic Director Rick George penned a letter to the student body this week as the Buffs prepare to take on #8 USC. George's letter outlined the behavioral expectations being placed on students attending the game. “We want to remind [students] of our expectations of fan conduct during games. We expect all our fans to refrain from vulgar language, verbal or physical abuse, underage drinking, and overall intoxication. This type of conduct will not be tolerated at our home sporting events, and I have instructed our gameday staff and members of law enforcement to enhance their monitoring efforts of our fans’ conduct.

Furthermore, George asked fans to refrain from storming the field in the event Colorado wins as 21.5-point underdogs. "Although ‘rushing the field’ has long been a college football tradition, in recent years, many schools and conferences are cracking down on the practice, as it greatly jeopardizes the safety of players, coaches, staff and other fans,” the statement continued. “Rushing the field is in violation of University and Pac-12 regulations. Unfortunately, after both of our first two home games, we received an inordinate number of complaints regarding fan conduct (especially student conduct), and after both of our home game victories, students and fans ‘rushed the field.’ Such conduct is unacceptable, and I ask you to please refrain from such behavior for any future events.”

Deion Sanders Claim He Does Nothing But Respect Opposing Coaches

Meanwhile, head coach Deion Sanders has opened up about a level of disrespect he has perceived from opposing coaches. “I have an enormous amount of respect for all the other coaches. It’s just not reciprocated. Have you ever heard me say anything derogatory about a player or coach? Not even when I played I was known to be this talker. I don’t do that. Even when I played, you thought I did, but I’ve never talked to my opponents, I never [have]. I don’t believe in that, man, I just don’t. But I have a tremendous amount of respect for all of them, especially Lincoln Riley and some of these guys who have been consistently really good and have been consistent leaders; not only leading their teams to a multitude of victories, but leading these guys into the NFL. I have a tremendous amount of respect for them.”

USC, led by the aforementioned Riley, will be a tough challenge for Colorado. The Trojans have the highest-scoring offense in the country and a defense that's only allowing 20 points a game. As mentioned, Colorado is once again one of the biggest underdogs of the week, with USC favored by 21.5. Only Charlotte, Northwestern, Nevada, and Stanford are bigger underdogs this weekend. We'll be sure to report what goes down in the game tomorrow evening.

