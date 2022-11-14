Police have arrested a former University of Virginia football player as the prime suspect in Sunday’s campus shooting. The attack left three football players dead and two other students injured. The three players are wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler and linebacker D’Sean Perry.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who played running back for the school in 2018, is in police custody. Before playing for the University of Virginia, he played at Petersburg High School and Varina High School.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 14: A Virginia State Police criminal investigation truck is shown at the crime scene where 3 people were killed and 2 others wounded on the grounds of the University of Virginia on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The suspect is believed to be a student at the university and is still at large as the campus remains in a shelter in place lockdown. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The attack occurred in a parking garage on campus around 10:30 PM, ET on Sunday. Prior to the shooting, the students had been on a school field trip, authorities said.

Afterward, the school quickly enacted a shelter-in-place order that they later lifted the following morning.

University President James R. Ryan has since shared a statement addressing the attack.

“We are working closely with the families of the victims. We will share additional detail as soon as we are able,” he said.

“Our University Police Department has joined forces with other law enforcement agencies to apprehend the suspect, and we will keep our community apprised of developments as the situation evolves,” Ryan added.

He finished by stating that the shooting has left him “devastated.”

“Lord please help me,” Davis’ father, Lavel Davis Sr., wrote in a Facebook post.

Davis’ cousin, Sean Lampkin, wrote on Twitter: “God took one of his most kind, humble, loving soldiers off of the battlefield last night.”

Davis had 16 catches for 371 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The university has canceled classes for Monday.

