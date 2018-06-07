catchphrase
- ViralSexyy Red's "SkeeYee" Catchphrase Used By Teacher To Calm Her Students DownGet your textbooks out, class: today we're learning about "Pound Town."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- AnticsMegan Thee Stallion Talks About Trademarking Hot Girl Summer: “It’s My Thing”Megan Thee Stallion explains why she decided to trademark her phrase "Hot Girl Summer."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicCardi B's Request To Trademark Signature Catchphrase Denied: ReportHer famed phrase "Okurr" couldn't be trademarked.By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B Slams Critics After Trademarking Okurrr: "White Folks Do It All The Time!"Cardi B takes aim at everybody critiquing her for going to trademark "Okurrr."By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Seriously Sold His "Get The Strap" Slogan For $1 Million50 Cent just got $1 million richer. By Chantilly Post
- Music50 Cent Turns "Get The Strap" From A Hashtag To A Tagline On His Merch50 Cent knows how to capitalize and make money off of his ideas.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Reveals The True Origins Of His "Get The Strap" CatchphraseLearn the history behind 50 Cent's latest catchphrase. By Matthew Parizot
- Music50 Cent Inspired To Make Music After "Get The Strap" Goes Viral50 Cent's "Get The Strap" makes it onto Urban Dictionary.By Aron A.