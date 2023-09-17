Sexyy Red Unbothered As Brawl Erupts At Her Show

In a new clip, Sexyy Red is onstage performing her track "SkeeYee," when a fight breaks out in the crowd. What began as just two women throwing punches quickly turned into an all out brawl, with multiple other people joining in. The hitmaker didn't appear to be too fazed by the fiasco, however, simply continuing on with her set.

At one point in the clip, she appears to pause, notice the fight, and look confused. It's clear that she wasn't about to let the debacle put a damper on her night. The St. Louis-born performer showed out with a couple of dance moves before continuing to rap "SkeeYee." It's unclear why the fight broke out, and whether or not anyone was seriously injured as a result of it. Hopefully, everyone who was involved is doing okay.

Sexyy Red Ignores Fight In Her Crowd

Social media users have a lot to say about the clip. They're weighing in with jokes, as well as claims that the rapper should have stepped in. From the looks of things, she simply didn't want to get involved. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that Sexyy Red was in close proximity to violence. Recently, she was filming a music video for her upcoming track reportedly titled "Shake Yo Dreads," when a shooting took place across the street. Sadly, one man was killed. Nobody on Sexyy Red's set was injured, and she's made it clear that her video was unrelated to the incident.

It later came out that authorities are investigating three shooting that took place last week, to determine whether or not they're linked. One of the shootings in question was the one near Sexyy Red's set, and another is the one that claimed the life of Syko Bob's mother. What do you think of Sexyy Red looking unbothered as a fight broke out at her show? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Sexyy Red.

