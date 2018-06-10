unbothered
- RelationshipsKeke Palmer Is Unbothered By All Of The Drama Surrounding Her: "Sharon Didn't Raise No "B****"Keke is becoming a role model for resiliency and everyone is rallying around her. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSexyy Red Unbothered As Brawl Erupts At Her ShowA fight broke out at one of Sexyy Red's recent shows.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicOmarion Talks Criticism & Public Having "Lack Of Respect" For Real ArtistryThe singer also shares gis definition of "unbothered" and how he applies that to his life.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureOmarion Loves Being A Dad & Talks New Book "Unbothered: The Power Of Choosing Joy""Mr. Unbothered" himself will be showing the world how he maintains peace in a chaotic world.By Erika Marie
- SportsConor McGregor Remains Unbothered Despite Broken LegConor McGregor is enjoying his summer regardless of what happened a couple of weekends ago.By Alexander Cole
- NewsLil Skies Returns With 7 New Tracks On "Unbothered (Deluxe)"Lil Skies just provided his fans with lots of new content on "Unbothered (Deluxe)" album.By Alexander Cole
- NewsLil Skies Reflects On His Come Up On "Fade Away"Lil Skies keeps himself grounded on "Fade Away," the opener to his new project, "Unbothered."By Alexander Cole
- NewsLil Skies And Wiz Khalifa Collaborate For A Second Time On "Excite Me"The collaborative track comes off of Lil Skies’ new album "Unbothered." By hnhh
- NewsLil Skies Releases Sophomore Album "Unbothered"Lil Skies returns with his new album "Unbothered" including features from Wiz Khalifa and Lil Durk.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Skies Shares New Album Tracklist With Lil Durk & Wiz KhalifaLil Skies' upcoming album "Unbothered" features Wiz Khalifa and Lil Durk.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsCardi B's Antics Do Not Phase Kulture In Hilarious Viral ClipCardi B and Offset's daughter, Kulture, remained completely unbothered while her mama yelled her name repeatedly in a hysterical clip.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureOmarion To Address Apryl Jones & Fizz Drama On Zeus Show "The Connection"Omarion has been keeping himself busy with a new show and with his upcoming "unbothered" essential oil.By Erika Marie
- GramNicki Minaj Says Her Husband Is Unaware Of Hate Against HimNicki Minaj let all the haters know that she and her husband Kenneth Petty are happily in love and pay no mind to all the negative attention towards them.By Lynn S.
- GramApryl Jones Appears Unfazed Amid Lil Fizz Breakup RumorsDancing and all. By Noah C
- RelationshipsApryl Jones & Fizz Already Split; Omarion Couldn't Care Any LessNo reaction is the best reaction.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKevin Hart's First Appearance Since Oscars Dropout Is A Major FlexHe flaunts his clout in Sydney, Australia.By Zaynab
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Seemingly Unbothered After Eminem's "Rap Devil" ReactionMGK looks happy that Eminem is easing himself into a response... but should he be?By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Reportedly Won't Press Charges Over Cardi B's Botched Shoe AttackCardi B is 1/2 in stiletto shotput.By Devin Ch
- MusicTyga Unbothered By Wiz Khalifa’s "Eyes Lookin' Korean" LineTyga is cool with Wiz's "Smoke got my eyes lookin' Korean" line. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicChris Brown Gives Zero F*cks After Most Recent Arrest: "What's NEW?"Chris Brown is getting back to his routine.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Kim Unfazed By Recent Bankruptcy: "If You're God's Child, You Can't Be Touched"Lil Kim remains confident about her financial situation.By Matthew Parizot