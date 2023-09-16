Sexyy Red And Syko Bob Shootings Possibly Linked, Claim Florida Police

Police in South Florida are investigating whether a trio of shootings over the past week are linked. The crimes in question are a shooting near where a Sexyy Red video was being filmed, the shooting death of Syko Bob's mother, and the shooting death of an as-yet unidentified rapper. Furthermore, of particular interest to investigators is the similarity between the deaths of Syko Bob's mother and the unidentified rapper. In both cases, the victim was reportedly ambushed by assailants who were allegedly waiting for their victim.

Meanwhile, Sexyy Red has been adamant that there is no link between a gas station shooting and her nearby music video shoot. Taking to Instagram, Red said that the shooting took place across the street from where she was filming and that it just happened to be a coincidence that she was there. Furthermore, Red asked fans not to manipulate the facts to try and create a link between the two incidents.

Wave Of Shootings Hits South Florida

“To be clear it happened at a gas station across the street from my video set. Florida Highway Patrol and Broward County Sheriff confirmed that the shooting wasn’t on my set," Red began. Furthermore, she continued, "[I’m] secure and thanks to my production team getting all the paperwork right and working with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to hire off-duty’s to make sure everyone was safe. We finished the shoot at a different location and everyone from our set went home safely. Period," Red wrote of her experience on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Syko Bob is yet to comment on his mother's death. The Kodak Black-affiliated artist was sentenced to five years in prison on gun charges back in March of this year. Little information about the murder has been released. However, law enforcement confirmed that the victim was reportedly ambushed in her driveway in Fort Lauderdale. However, it's unclear if the murder is connected to her son and his Sniper Gang connections in any way.

