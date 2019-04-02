shooting death
- MusicBig Jook, Brother Of Yo Gotti, Killed In MemphisJook was reportedly shot and killed soon after leaving a funeral.By Ben Mock
- MusicBandhunta Izzy's Brother Killed In Baltimore ShootingFour other people were injured in the incident.By Ben Mock
- MusicSexyy Red And Syko Bob Shootings Possibly Linked, Claim Florida PoliceThe crime wave has South Florida on edge right now.By Ben Mock
- SneakersShoe Palace Employee Fatally Shot While Trying To Break Up Fight Over Shoe Raffle26-year-old Jayren Bradford was reportedly shot and killed when arriving at work at Shoe Palace on Wednesday afternoon.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicLil Reese Pays Tribute To Chicago Rapper EdaiLil Reese clarifies that he always had love for the late Chicago rapper.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeLil Durk's Brother OTF DThang Shooting Death: More DetailsA police officer was reportedly also shot at the scene of OTF DThang's shooting death.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMan Sentenced To 20 Years In Shooting Death Of Local Kansas City RapperDerius Taylor pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Kansas City rapper Dominique Stafford in 2015, and he was subsequently sentenced to 20 years in prison.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicTrae Tha Truth Reacts To Murder Of Houston Rapper Obe NoirThe Houston rapper/activist wrote his condolences to Obe on Instagram.By Azure Johnson
- MusicYoungBoy Never Broke Again Associate NBA Pap Charged in Gee Money ShootingYoungBoy Never Broke Again associate NBA Pap has officially been charged in the 2017 Baton Rouge fatal shooting of rapper Gee Money, and he's facing a mandatory life sentence if convicted.By Keenan Higgins
- PoliticsShaun King Threatens To Release Innocent Officer Names In Jacob Blake ShootingThe vocal Black Lives Matter advocate is scolded for what conservatives deem to be unreasonable tacticsBy Isaiah Cane
- CrimeNa'Kia Crawford, 18-Year-Old Black Woman, Killed At A Red LightNa'Kia Crawford, an 18-year-old Black woman, was fatally shot at a red light while in the car with her grandmother.By Alex Zidel
- NewsAhmaud Arbery Shooting Rallies Outrage From Celebrities & PoliticiansAhmaud Arbery, 25, went out for a jog. It didn't take long for him to be chased down by two strangers and shot dead in the street for no reason at all.By Erika Marie
- MusicTee Grizzley's Manager Dies After Rapper's Car Gets Shot At: ReportTee Grizzley and his manager were reportedly involved in a drive-by shooting.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyWoman Charged For Death Of Unborn Baby After Being Shot In StomachAuthorities are claiming that the mother is the one who initiated the fight that led to the gunshots. By hnhh
- EntertainmentTamera Mowry Grieves Late Niece With Heartbreaking MessageRest in peace, Alina Housley. By Aida C.
- MusicNipsey Hussle Murder: Security Footage Released Of The ShootingThe video is extremely graphic.By Alex Zidel