Sayso P's Mother Alleges Late Rapper Was "Set Up" In Memphis Shooting

Sayso P died on March 22. The rapper was the victim of a shooting that took place near the FedExForum in Downtown Memphis. The cause of said shooting has yet to be determined by the police. But they have stated that they believe it to have been a targeted attack. Sayso P's mother has broken her silence on the tragic incident, and she concurs. Toya Redwing believes people were envious of her son. She also believes the rapper's life was taken in a set up.

Redwing took to Facebook on March 24 to make her feelings about Sayso P's death known. "This the type of lies and sh*t that keep mothers losing our sons," she asserted. "My son never stole anything. Never ran off with anything. Didn't have to. Haters set him up but not because he stole a dime." Toya Redwing continued to refute the rumor that Sayso P was involved in anything criminal in the lead up to his death. "He would give you his last before he would steal anything," Redwing asserted. "Please stop spreading rumors."

Sayso P Killed

Sayso P's mother inferred that her son's biggest weakness, in the end, was being too loyal to people he considered friends. "Too loyal to the wrong people was his biggest downfall," she claimed. "But I won't let y'all steal his legacy." Toya Redwing concluded her Facebook statement by further complimenting her son. "People see him with a stack and say anything," she noted. "That was his NORM!." Memphis police have issued a statement vowing to identify those responsible for Sayso P's death.

"We want to assure our community and visitors that downtown Memphis is a safe place. This incident was not a random act of violence," the Memphis Police Department stated. "Early indications are that the victims and suspects are known to each other." The MPD also reiterated that there was a premeditated aspect to the shooting. "We understand the public’s concern and reiterate that this was not a random act. And will be utilizing downtown camera footage and other technology available to aid in identifying everyone involved."