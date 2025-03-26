Sauce Walka Partially Blames Weed For Sayso P’s Tragic Death

BY Caroline Fisher 2.1K Views
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 9: Rapper Sauce Walka attends The Official Big Game Weekend Friday at Sahara Las Vegas on February 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)
Sauce Walka recently shared a lengthy and heartfelt Instagram post about the fatal shooting of his friend and collaborator, Sayso P.

Over the weekend, Sauce Walka and his collaborator and friend Sayso P were victims of a shooting in downtown Memphis. The "Ghetto Gospel" rapper sustained shots to his leg, but fortunately, he survived and is now on the road to recovery. Sayso P, on the other hand, succumbed to his injuries. The tragedy inspired a lengthy Instagram post from Sauce Walka yesterday, in which he reflects on the late artist's life and legacy.

In his post, he also suggests that Sayso P's stubborn personality and love for weed are partially responsible for his death. According to Sauce Walka, he and various other TSF members tried to talk the 27-year-old out of going outside to smoke a blunt just before the shooting. Sadly, it ended up being his last.

Sayso P Shot

"Words or tears can’t explain the loss I feel!" he began. "Splatt I wish your fat ahh listened to me and stayed in the room. I told u we could smoke that blunt after security and the rest of our familia pull up.. SOSAMAN TOLD U F .. dat weed wait til we leave an hit superior first.. You always so hardheaded blood but u kno ima ride wit u regardless we come together we leave together." Sauce Walka went on, appearing to place some of the blame on himself, as Sayso P could have been on a vacation out of the country.

“Wish u just went DR wit shimmy and shot off and skipped this trip to Memphis but u was to excited i finally agreed to come to da M," he wrote. “Its been 4 years since @tsf1punch_10100 brought u to the familia did everythingi could to help u change ur lifestyle from miami to all 50 states we been mashing and splashing together.. I learned a lot from u young spilla and I thankful for all the loyalty and support city to city hood to hood wit them sticks RAP HUSTLING."

