Suspect Arrested In Sayso P & Sauce Walka Shooting

BY Cole Blake 490 Views
Official Big Game Weekend Hosted By Rod Wave &amp; Jeezy
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 9: Rapper Sauce Walka attends The Official Big Game Weekend Friday at Sahara Las Vegas on February 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)
Police previously identified Jayden Dandridge as another suspect in the attack, but he was shot and killed in Houston.

U.S. Marshals have arrested a 23-year-old suspect by the name of Kevin “KJ” Brown in the Memphis shooting that took the life of Sayso P and left Sauce Walka injured. According to TMZ, they are charging him with first-degree murder, two counts of felony criminal attempt, two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property.

Authorities had been searching for Brown since a warrant for his arrest was issued back on March 26 in Shelby County. TMZ reports that the U.S. Marshals Service Middle Tennessee Task Force worked with the Clarksville Police Department to locate him. Investigators reportedly believe Sayso P was the intended target in the attack.

Brown isn't the only suspect in the shooting. Shortly after it occurred, fellow suspect Jayden Dandridge was found dead in Houston in what appeared to be an execution-style slaying.

Sayso P Tribute

Sauce Walka mourned the death of Sayso P in a heartfelt statement on Instagram days after the shooting. “Words or tears can’t explain the loss I feel!” he wrote at the time, as caught by Billboard. “Splatt, I wish your fat ahh listened to me and stayed in the room. I told you we could smoke that blunt after security and the rest of our familia pull up.. Sosaman told you, ‘F dat weed, wait til we leave an hit Superior first.’ You always so hardheaded blood, but you know I’ma ride wit you regardless. We come together, we leave together. Wish you just went [to] DR with Shimmy and shot off, and skipped this trip to Memphis, but you was to excited I finally agreed to come to da ‘M.'”

Walka added: "I hope one day we all stop taking lives from our communities and actually start to enjoy and build better futures for our cultures. But the streets are the streets, so I accept what came with being your big brother. I love you, Splatt.”

