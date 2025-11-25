Authorities have released body camera footage from Sauce Walka's high-speed chase with police officers in December 2023. In the video, which Law & Crime, shared last week, Walka allegedly reaches speeds of 130 miles per hour before crashing his vehicle. Despite this, he emerged from the wreck mostly unscathed before deputies arrested him. The chase began after he ran through a red light.

“Defendant Mondane was released from a local Hospital after evaluation, and was booked into the Harris County Joint Processing center on a charge of Felony Evading Arrest/Detention in a vehicle,” the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement after the incident, according to The New York Post.

Walka ended up pleading guilty to evading arrest in the case in October 2025. Authorities had issued a warrant for his arrest after he failed to attend a hearing to sign the plea agreement. He was free on $35,000 bail at the time, according to The Houston Chronicle.

In court, he cited a miscommunication with his team as the reason for his initial absence. "Your team isn't looking at going to prison," Judge Michele Oncken warned in response. "You gotta pay attention to detail — you're not doing great." Walka faces between two and 10 years in prison if he fails to abide by the plea agreement.

Sauce Walka & Sayso P Shooting

In 2024, Sauce Walka was the victim of a shooting in Memphis that also resulted in the death of his friend and collaborator, Sayso P. Police arrested a suspect by the name of Kevin “KJ” Brown, earlier this year. They charged him with first-degree murder, two counts of felony criminal attempt, two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property.