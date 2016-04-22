car chase
- Pop CultureTerrence J Escapes Robbery Attempt In Car, Says Robbers Fired Multiple Shots: ReportThe former "106 & Park" host had a scary morning.By Taylor McCloud
- CrimeMan Cuts Off Penis And Throws It At Police During High-Speed ChaseA man cut off his penis and threw it at police duirng a chase.By Cole Blake
- SportsChiefs Parade Devolves Into Chaos As Epic Police Chase Ensues: WatchWell that was unexpected.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsTrump's Mar-a-Lago Resort Security Breached, Police Fire Shots During Car ChaseThis is the most recent of many security breaches at the Palm Beach resort.By Lynn S.
- RandomMan Shot Up Strip Club Parking Lot Because Debit Card Declined, Police SayThat's one hell of a Friday night.By Aron A.
- MusicYG Found To Be Owner Of Vehicle Involved In Compton Shooting: ReportA deputy was shot and an innocent bystander was killed.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentRyan Reynolds Spotted Shooting High Speed Car Chase In Florence, Italy: WatchReynolds is shooting "Six Underground."By Karlton Jahmal
- Music VideosCurren$y & Action Bronson Get Old School In "Scarab 38" VideoCurren$y & Action Bronson show off their love for speed boats in their new video.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicJim Jones Reportedly Arrested For Gun & Drug PossessionJim was in the wrong car at the wrong time. By Chantilly Post
- MusicFinal Safaree Samuels Robbery Suspect Apprehended By PoliceAll of the men suspected of robbing Safaree Samuels are now in police custody. By Matthew Parizot
- SocietyJeff Bezos' Mansion Gets Broken Into, Crooks Lead Cops On Car Chase & EscapeEven billionaires get robbed. By Karlton Jahmal
- ViralCar Chase Ends With Police Killing Man While On The Hood Of A Cop Car (VIDEO)A witness filmed the sudden and shocking conclusion to police chase in L.A. yesterday. By Angus Walker
- BeefJoe Budden Went To The Home Of The OVO Troll Who Ran Up On HimJoe Budden flipped the script on the OVO trolls who involved him in this weekend's sensational viral adventure. By Angus Walker
- SocietyThe Memes From Joe Budden's Car Chase Are HilariousJoe Budden is a meme now.By Danny Schwartz
- SocietyJoe Budden Chases Kids Who Run Up On His Property, Beats Their Car With RocksSome unruly social media dwellers showed up at Joe Budden's home in the hopes of getting viral footage. They got some -- in addition to the fright of their lives. By Angus Walker
- NewsKodak Black Charged With Weapons, Drugs & More After High-Speed Police ChasePolice have confirmed details of yesterday's arrest of Kodak Black. A high-speed car chase ensued after police had seen Kodak amid an alleged drug deal. By Angus Walker