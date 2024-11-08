Diddy Hit With New Lawsuit Over Alleged NYC Car Chase

Diddy is facing more allegations.

Diddy has dealt with no shortage of legal drama in recent months, and now, he's been hit with yet another lawsuit. According to legal documents obtained by AllHipHop, he's being sued over an alleged 1996 confrontation. DeWitt Gilmore accuses the Bad Boy founder and others of attacking him in New York. He's seeking $5 million in damages.

In his lawsuit, Gilmore alleges that after leaving a club with friends, Diddy and his crew pulled up in a convertible and began taunting him. He accuses Diddy of using "derogatory language" and "escalating the situation with threats of violence." Allegedly, Diddy's associates proceeded to surround Gilmore's vehicle and fired off shots. Eventually, Gilmore was able to escape, but not before an alleged car chase.

Man Seeks $5 Million In Damages Over Alleged Diddy Confrontation

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The encounter rapidly intensified as Defendant Combs’ bodyguard and additional vehicles carrying armed associates joined to form an entourage, surrounding Plaintiff’s vehicle,” the lawsuit alleges. “Defendant Combs and his associates blocked Plaintiff’s car, creating a sense of immediate danger. Defendant Combs’ associates brandished firearms and shots were fired. Fearing for his life, Plaintiff Gilmore, with Lance Calfe and Rico as witnesses, were aggressively chased through the dark city streets and managed to evade the scene by accelerating through traffic, narrowly escaping a potentially deadly ambush.”

According to Gilmore, he didn't press charges against Diddy immediately after the alleged incident out of fear of retribution. He later reconnected with Lance Calfe, one of the friends he was with the night of the alleged car chase. Gilmore claims this “brought forth new insight and testimonial evidence surrounding the events of that night.” What do you think of Diddy being hit with a new lawsuit for an alleged car chase earlier this week? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

