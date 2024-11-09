Diddy Is Still Trying To Secure Bail In Alleged Sex Trafficking Case Via New Motion

Sean Combs' legal team brought up successful bond cases for people with similar charges.

Diddy is once again attempting to secure bail in his federal case for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering despite unsuccessful efforts in the past. Moreover, this new move comes via a new motion reportedly filed on Friday (November 8), according to court documents reportedly obtained by TMZ. His legal team argues that his bail package is incredibly well-rounded: a $50 million bond, plus constant surveillance to ensure vigilance and accountability surrounding potential witness tampering and escape. They already tried to use some of these provisions to secure bail, but the court denied them this twice before around September. Nevertheless, the defense now pointed to other cases with similar charges in which defendants successfully secured bail.

For example, Diddy's legal team brought up a sex trafficking case involving a CEO in this new motion. In that case, the executive also had an accomplice whom prosecutors accused of intimidating witnesses in the case, which allegedly involves dozens of young men. With this instance, the federal authorities requested a $10 million bond for the CEO and $500K for his alleged accomplice, which is well below the amount that Sean Combs offered.

Diddy At An Inter Miami CF Game

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Regardless, Diddy remains in MDC Brooklyn while he awaits trial, as the court denied bail due to their belief that "the government [proved] the defendant is a danger." Federal authorities scheduled his trial for May of next year, and it's unclear what could come about in it. As for other updates, the Bad Boy mogul recently received yet another lawsuit, this time over an alleged 1996 incident in which he allegedly attacked plaintiff DeWitt Gilmore. The alleged situation supposedly resulted in a car chase, discharged firearms, and very serious threats. At press time, his legal team has not responded to this latest legal accusation.