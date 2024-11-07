King Combs Promises "Good Energy" After Taking Over Diddy's Instagram

He wants to share positive Diddy content.

The Combs family has been put through the ringer in 2024. Sean "Diddy" Combs has become the most reviled figure in the music industry. Kim Porter, the late mother of Diddy’s children, has had a fictional memoir published about her life. The children have tried to put on a happy face during this difficult time. King Combs is trying to remedy things on his end through social media. Diddy’s eldest son announced that he will be taking over the mogul’s Instagram in an effort to spread "good energy."

King Combs made this announcement in the form of a video. The rapper decided to assume control of his father’s social media in an effort to cater to his remaining fans. "It’s King Combs and right now I’m taking over my pop’s Instagram," he announced. King Combs listed off some of the content he plans on releasing, with the explicit intention of repairing Diddy’s public perception. "We gonna be posting videos, spreading good energy and taking y’all down memory lane,” the rapper noted. “All the positive things he did. So, stay tuned and watch this. Let’s go! We love you pops."

King Combs Will Take Diddy Fans Down "Memory Lane"

King Combs has been one of Diddy’s most vocal supporters. He attended each of the Bad Boy founder’s court hearings, and reportedly took the time to read the indictment. He also tried to defend Diddy’s name by nearly getting into an altercation with Ray J. Combs and his brothers confronted R&B singer Ray J at a Halloween party in Los Angeles. Nothing physical took place, however. Ray J's manager and Chris Brown, of all people, broke things up. "That was an unfortunate incident," the manager asserted. "It was a great party that got ruined by little kids. Trying to fight a big boy."