King Combs Promises "Good Energy" After Taking Over Diddy's Instagram

BYElias Andrews81 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Boston Celtics at LA Clippers
Dec 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist King Combs performs during the game between the LA Clippers and the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
He wants to share positive Diddy content.

The Combs family has been put through the ringer in 2024. Sean "Diddy" Combs has become the most reviled figure in the music industry. Kim Porter, the late mother of Diddy’s children, has had a fictional memoir published about her life. The children have tried to put on a happy face during this difficult time. King Combs is trying to remedy things on his end through social media. Diddy’s eldest son announced that he will be taking over the mogul’s Instagram in an effort to spread "good energy."

King Combs made this announcement in the form of a video. The rapper decided to assume control of his father’s social media in an effort to cater to his remaining fans. "It’s King Combs and right now I’m taking over my pop’s Instagram," he announced. King Combs listed off some of the content he plans on releasing, with the explicit intention of repairing Diddy’s public perception. "We gonna be posting videos, spreading good energy and taking y’all down memory lane,” the rapper noted. “All the positive things he did. So, stay tuned and watch this. Let’s go! We love you pops."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Snaps On Diddy's Kids For Partying While Their Father Is In Jail

King Combs Will Take Diddy Fans Down "Memory Lane"

King Combs has been one of Diddy’s most vocal supporters. He attended each of the Bad Boy founder’s court hearings, and reportedly took the time to read the indictment. He also tried to defend Diddy’s name by nearly getting into an altercation with Ray J. Combs and his brothers confronted R&B singer Ray J at a Halloween party in Los Angeles. Nothing physical took place, however. Ray J's manager and Chris Brown, of all people, broke things up. "That was an unfortunate incident," the manager asserted. "It was a great party that got ruined by little kids. Trying to fight a big boy."

King Combs' desire to see Diddy’s reputation restored makes sense. There are, however, legal matters that the rapper is dealing with of his own. Combs was accused of sexual assault back in April 2024. The alleged victims claims that she was assaulted by the rapper while working at one of his family's holiday events in 2022. The lawsuit, which did not reveal the accuser's name, also alleged sexual harassment and infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit also names Diddy as a defendant.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Cautions Diddy’s Sons After “Silly” Ray J Confrontation

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...