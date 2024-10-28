DJ Akademiks Snaps On Diddy's Kids For Partying While Their Father Is In Jail

Ak passionately encourages them to read the room.

Everyone knows that Diddy's situation is grim, but DJ Akademiks believes that his kids aren't catching on. The hip-hop pundit went on an explosive rant during one of his recent live streams and berated the embattled mogul's sons in particular. Since their father's arrest in mid-September, Christian "King Combs Justin Combs, and Quincy Brown have been catching a lot of flak on the internet for their actions. They have been seen partying, making music, taking vacations, and etc. For all of these things listed, on the outside, it appears that all three of the boys have been pretty unfazed.

That is Akademiks' biggest gripe throughout the 10-minute clip in which he rips into them. "Could somebody in the Diddy family read the f***ing room?" he questions. He gets into Christian the most during his diatribe, calling him out for constantly gassing up his new girlfriend Raven Tracy, taking exclusive trips, and "having the time of their life" amid his dad's mounting legal troubles. But overall. Akademiks is really speaking to the trio and how they aren't self-made and relying on their father's wealth to live their extravagant lives.

DJ Akademiks Holds Nothing Back Against Diddy & His Kids

"First of all none of y'all make no money. Y'all daddy gave y'all like a billion dollars or y'all got a trust fund that they workin' on. Could y'all at least chill out while y'all daddy fightin' for his life? he says. Ak then turns his attention toward Diddy and puts him on blast for his parenting skills or lack thereof. He feels that he never gave any of his children a "marketable skill other than doin' the most outlandish s*** for promotion and still actin' like they're the life of the party." Ak also feels that them acting like this is not giving off the impression that they think they're portraying. The sleuth says people on the outside looking in view them as "sex fiends" and "druggers" and not the lit and happy figures they want to come across as. Overall, Ak says they can have fun, but they must be more mindful.