King Combs Catches Flack For Lewd Pictures Of His Girlfriend Amid Diddy Scandal

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Christian "King" Combs and Steve Stoute, CEO of UnitedMasters attend UnitedMasters, A Celebration of Independence, at Hollywood Palladium on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for UnitedMasters)
Christian Combs and Raven Tracy celebrated her birthday recently, and a lot of folks thought that his pics were too close for comfort.

Christian "King" Combs and his girlfriend Raven Tracy recently celebrated her birthday at the "Invisible House," and the pictures they shared from their outing caused a bit of a stir online. Moreover, he included pictures of him picturing her body in a lewd pose, particularly around the back, and embracing her sensually on some furniture. If it was anyone other than King, then these snapshots probably wouldn't cause much of an uproar at all. But considering the scandal of sex-related allegations that his father Diddy is facing right now, many felt that this was a little too close for comfort.

Check out the comments of the Instagram post below to see some of the debate around this, but a lot of people think that comparing King Combs to Diddy is a big reach. After all, Tracy's brand is literally called "Body," and there's nothing suggesting that there's actually any sort of connection or implication here. Rather, some folks just expressed their discomfort with seeing a post like this with the heavy context that's impossible to remove from it. Still, this just seems like a case of social media users being unable to separate between their content feeds and jumping up at anything Bad Boy-related.

King Combs & Raven Tracy For Her Birthday

Sadly, a more grounded and real consequence of this for King Combs is that he can't do anything without bringing up his dad's accusations. For example, he posted a Father's Day tribute for Diddy with the following message: "HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO THE GREATEST!! Love you pops!" Of course, the comments section flooded with folks bringing up all the lawsuits and making light of this situation. But anyone with family knows that love is a complicated feeling.

Meanwhile, speaking of the Combs family's social media activity, it looks like Diddy might just return to Instagram, as he recently posted a video of him boarding a private jet. For those unaware, he had previously wiped his entire account, including his apology to Cassie after the video of him assaulting her surfaced. This also became a point of heavy controversy, and we have no idea whether he plans to post more. Yet we're sure that it's impossible to avoid online attacks, so the whole family needs extreme caution.

