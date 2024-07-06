Diddy Put "A Bag" On Nightclub Shooting Victim's Head & Forced Her To Relocate, She Alleges

BYCaroline Fisher815 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming ‚Äì Yardfest
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest at Howard University on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)
Natania Reuben continues to allege that Diddy was responsible for her injuries.

Back in 1999, a shooting took place at a New York City nightclub following an alleged argument between Matthew “Scar” Allen and Diddy, forever changing the lives of three victims. One of them, Natania Reuben, survived a gunshot wound to the face. Shyne was later convicted of the shooting, and spent roughly a decade behind bars, while Diddy and his bodyguard were acquitted. Reuben has maintained, however, that Puff was allegedly the one who shot her.

During a recent interview with The Art Of Dialogue, she discussed life after the tragic incident, accusing Diddy of putting a hit on her. She alleges that this left her with no choice but to leave Brooklyn, where she had spent her entire life. Reuben insists that this was a necessary step to take in order to protect herself.

Read More: Diddy Returns To Instagram & Boards A Private Jet After Wiping His Account Amid Allegations

Natania Reuben Discusses Life After Nightclub Shooting

“I’m a Brooklyn girl; I was born and raised in Brooklyn,” she explained. “When the District Attorney’s office gets information from one of their confidential informant sources saying that there’s a bag on my head…I had businesses; I was a business owner. Why would I pick up and just leave everything I knew but for the fact that my life depended on it?” She went on to allege that Diddy also put a hit out on Scar, who died as a result of a separate shooting in 2011.

“Scar was on the run after a while because he learned that they had a bag on his head. He eventually got arrested and not too long after he got out of jail, they took him out,” Reuben alleged. AllHipHop reports that the shooting that claimed his life had nothing to do with Diddy. What do you think of Natania Reuben accusing Diddy of putting "a bag" on her head? What about her accusing him of having shot her at an NYC nightclub in 1999? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Diddy Accused Of Asking Latest Accuser's Ex-Partner For Sex In New Tasha K Interview

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Sean "Puffy" Combs Leaves Manhattan Supreme CourtMusicShyne Nightclub Shooting Victim Says Diddy Is Responsible For Her Life-Changing 1999 Injuries47.6K
Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" ThomasMusicWoman Injured During Diddy & Shyne Altercation In 1999 Claims Puff Shot Her6.4K
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect/Getty ImagesMusicVictim Of 1999 Shooting Involving Diddy & Shyne Opens Up On Instagram37.7K
Sean "Puffy" Combs TrialMusicShyne Criticized For Not Paying Off Settlement To 1999 Shooting Victim2.3K