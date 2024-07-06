Diddy Put "A Bag" On Nightclub Shooting Victim's Head & Forced Her To Relocate, She Alleges

Natania Reuben continues to allege that Diddy was responsible for her injuries.

Back in 1999, a shooting took place at a New York City nightclub following an alleged argument between Matthew “Scar” Allen and Diddy, forever changing the lives of three victims. One of them, Natania Reuben, survived a gunshot wound to the face. Shyne was later convicted of the shooting, and spent roughly a decade behind bars, while Diddy and his bodyguard were acquitted. Reuben has maintained, however, that Puff was allegedly the one who shot her.

During a recent interview with The Art Of Dialogue, she discussed life after the tragic incident, accusing Diddy of putting a hit on her. She alleges that this left her with no choice but to leave Brooklyn, where she had spent her entire life. Reuben insists that this was a necessary step to take in order to protect herself.

Natania Reuben Discusses Life After Nightclub Shooting

“I’m a Brooklyn girl; I was born and raised in Brooklyn,” she explained. “When the District Attorney’s office gets information from one of their confidential informant sources saying that there’s a bag on my head…I had businesses; I was a business owner. Why would I pick up and just leave everything I knew but for the fact that my life depended on it?” She went on to allege that Diddy also put a hit out on Scar, who died as a result of a separate shooting in 2011.