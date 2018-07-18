relocation
- Pop Culture50 Cent Announces He's Moved To Houston50 Cent has confirmed his move to Houston, Texas.By Alex Zidel
- RandomStevie Wonder Is Permanently Moving To Ghana To Be Valued & Respected MoreThe musical legend recently opened up about his decision to officially leave the States. By Madusa S.
- GramKeyshia Cole Gives Side-Eye To Ashanti Verzuz Battle Being RelocatedKeyshia Cole is not feeling too happy about her VERZUZ battle with Ashanti getting another delay, this time coming with a mandatory order for separate locations. By Keenan Higgins
- MusicL.A.'s Amoeba Music Set To Relocate With A Dispensary License Amoeba Music will give you everything you need in life at their new store: weed and music.By Aron A.
- SportsSan Francisco Mayor Doesn't Want The Oakland Raiders To Play In Her CityThe Raiders look to be homeless in 2019.By Alexander Cole
- Music"Made In America" Festival To Stay In Philadelphia: The Mayor & Roc Nation RespondThe "Made In America" festival isn't going anywhere. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJay-Z's Made In America Festival Could Relocate To MilwaukeeMilwaukee officials want Jay-Z to bring Made In America fest to their city after Philly major evicts them.By Aron A.
- MusicJay Z Reportedly "Disappointed" In Relocation Of "Made in America" FestivalPhilly's Made In America festival is looking to switch things up. By Chantilly Post