Diddy Accused Of Asking Latest Accuser's Ex-Partner For Sex In New Tasha K Interview

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sean “Diddy" Combs performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
This new interview with Adria English goes into a bit more detail about the accusations in her new lawsuit, the latest against Diddy.

The latest lawsuit against Diddy, in which Adria English claims that he subjected her to forced sex trafficking, now has a Tasha K interview to allegedly go a little more in-depth about. Moreover, English elaborates on her accusation that the Bad Boy mogul tried to force her ex-boyfriend, a model, to give him oral sex during an audition. In addition, she elaborates on how he allegedly still hired her then-partner because she had agreed to work at his "White parties," then in the Hamptons and most recently in Miami. It's important to note that these are all just allegations at press time, and that Sean Combs' team has denied any and all wrongdoing apart from his Cassie assault video.

"No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone," Diddy's attorney Jonathan Davis shared in a statement. "We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court."

Diddy's Latest Accuser Sits Down With Tasha K

Furthermore, this news emerged right alongside recent reports that suggest a criminal investigation from a federal grand jury opened in New York concerning Diddy. Per NBC News, authorities notified him and his legal team of this move, but it doesn't indicate whether a possible indictment will arrive sooner rather than later. As such, we don't really know what will come of this latest lawsuit or if it will connect in any significant way to the larger case against Puff Daddy. Still, it certainly doesn't make the optics any more easy to stomach.

Meanwhile, news also broke recently of Diddy selling his $70 million Los Angeles mansion, suggesting that he made some major moves in his personal life and finances. He remains mostly in the dark throughout all of this accountability-seeking accusatory process, and stands by his alleged innocence. There are far too many moving pieces now, and a court will have to determine fault here once and for all. The question is how much longer will the world have to wait for this saga to begin its conclusion.

