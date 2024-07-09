Cassie's Lawyer Blasts Diddy's White Water Rafting & Private Jet Travels Amid Lawsuits

Cassie's attorney issued a statement on Diddy's recent moves, and his short remarks line up with that of other legal team accusing him.

Even though he's facing multiple lawsuits and accusations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, abuse, and more, Diddy is still having fun when he can. Moreover, he recently returned to Instagram after wiping his page to boast about traveling on a private jet, and he previously went white water rafting in Wyoming with some pals. Well, folks accusing the Bad Boy mogul of these crimes, whether their lawsuits wrapped up or not, are not happy about these actions in the face of controversy and accountability efforts. For example, Cassie's lawyer Douglas Wigdor has reportedly issued a short statement responding to his recent movement.

"I don’t think white water rafting will prepare him for the choppy waters that lie ahead," Wigdor reportedly told TMZ of Diddy's travels. In addition this lines up with Ariel Mitchell-Kidd's statement on the matter, who is representing Adria English in her sex trafficking lawsuit (among other things) against Sean Combs. "After seeing Defendant Combs white water rafting and jetting around on his personal plane, seemingly enjoying life despite all the atrocities he has caused and has been accused of by countless individuals over decades, Mrs. English is even more motivated to ensure justice prevails," Mitchell-Kidd shared.

Diddy's Recent Travels Won't Help Him Beat His Cases, Multiple Prosecutors Express

"Mrs. English and all the other Plaintiffs who filed lawsuits throughout the country against Defendant Combs are individuals with limited resources. [They fight] for [justice] after being marginalized, abused and exploited by a billionaire," the attorney continued concerning Diddy. Of course, his legal team stands by his claims of innocence. "We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof," one of Puffy's lawyers reportedly told TMZ. "Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court."