Diddy Sued For Sex Trafficking By Ex-Adult Entertainer: What We Know

In a shocking and disturbing lawsuit, music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs faces allegations of sex trafficking and coercion by former adult entertainer Adria English, known by her stage name Omunique, TMZ reports. English's claims, spanning from alleged grooming to forced sexual encounters, have sent ripples through the entertainment industry. The lawsuit also implicates several other individuals, including Jacob "the Jeweler" Arabov and Tamiko Thomas. Here is a detailed breakdown of the allegations and the lawsuit.
Read More: FBI Might Investigate Allegations Diddy Had Jennifer Lopez Carry His Gun In Shyne Nightclub Shooting: Report
Initial Encounter With Diddy
Adria English alleges that she first met Diddy around 2004 when her boyfriend was auditioning for a modeling job with Diddy's Sean John fashion line. According to the lawsuit, things took a dark turn almost immediately. English claims that Diddy asked her boyfriend and another model to perform oral sex on him to secure the job. Though her boyfriend refused, he was later offered the job on the condition that Adria work as a "go-go dancer" at Diddy's famous white party in the Hamptons.
Participation In Diddy's Parties
English agreed to work at Diddy's party during Labor Day weekend in 2004, and photos included in the lawsuit show her presence there. She claims that she subsequently worked at multiple Diddy-hosted events, where she was often encouraged to consume alcohol laced with narcotics like ecstasy and flirt with guests. Initially, she did not engage in sexual activities with the guests, but English alleges that Diddy groomed her over time to become involved in sex trafficking.
Allegations Of Forced Sexual Encounters
The lawsuit details a particularly harrowing incident involving Jacob Arabov, known as "Jacob the Jeweler," the owner of Jacob & Co. English claims that Diddy coerced her into having forced sexual intercourse with Arabov during one of his parties. After the alleged assault, Diddy reportedly paid her an additional $1,000 beyond her usual compensation. English states that Diddy personally congratulated her for complying with his demands, reinforcing the coercive environment she describes.
Following the incident with Jacob Arabov, English alleges that the situation worsened. She claims she was "passed off" to other guests at Diddy's parties, leading to repeated sexual assaults. The lawsuit also names Tamiko Thomas, accusing her of facilitating Diddy's sex trafficking operation, comparing her role to that of Ghislaine Maxwell in Jeffrey Epstein's notorious trafficking network. English asserts that Thomas played a crucial part in her exploitation.
Broken Promises & Threats
In addition to the physical and emotional abuse, English alleges that Diddy made empty promises to advance her career. She claims he offered to help her join a girl group and enter the music industry, but these promises were accompanied by threats to blackball her and her boyfriend from the industry if they did not comply with his demands. English eventually managed to escape and return to California in 2009, but she believes Diddy retaliated by blackballing her and her boyfriend, hindering their careers.
Adria English's lawsuit highlights the severe emotional trauma she has endured due to the alleged sex trafficking. She cites intimacy issues and painful memories as ongoing consequences of the abuse. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and names several defendants, including Diddy, Bad Boy Entertainment, Tamiko Thomas, and Jacob the Jeweler.
Conclusion
As these allegations come to light, they underscore the need for accountability and justice within the entertainment industry. The accusations against Diddy and his associates are serious and demand thorough investigation. The outcome of this lawsuit will be closely watched, as it could have significant implications for the individuals involved and the broader fight against exploitation and abuse in celebrity circles.
[Via]