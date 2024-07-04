Diddy Sued For Sex Trafficking By Ex-Adult Entertainer: What We Know

The lawsuits keep piling up.

In a shocking and disturbing lawsuit, music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs faces allegations of sex trafficking and coercion by former adult entertainer Adria English, known by her stage name Omunique, TMZ reports. English's claims, spanning from alleged grooming to forced sexual encounters, have sent ripples through the entertainment industry. The lawsuit also implicates several other individuals, including Jacob "the Jeweler" Arabov and Tamiko Thomas. Here is a detailed breakdown of the allegations and the lawsuit.

Initial Encounter With Diddy

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 03: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas at Fox Theater on June 02, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Adria English alleges that she first met Diddy around 2004 when her boyfriend was auditioning for a modeling job with Diddy's Sean John fashion line. According to the lawsuit, things took a dark turn almost immediately. English claims that Diddy asked her boyfriend and another model to perform oral sex on him to secure the job. Though her boyfriend refused, he was later offered the job on the condition that Adria work as a "go-go dancer" at Diddy's famous white party in the Hamptons.

Participation In Diddy's Parties

Sean "Diddy" Combs during Sean "Diddy" Combs White Party - Arrivals - August 1, 2006 at St Tropez in St Tropez, France. (Photo by Stuart Morton/WireImage for MAC Cosmetics)

English agreed to work at Diddy's party during Labor Day weekend in 2004, and photos included in the lawsuit show her presence there. She claims that she subsequently worked at multiple Diddy-hosted events, where she was often encouraged to consume alcohol laced with narcotics like ecstasy and flirt with guests. Initially, she did not engage in sexual activities with the guests, but English alleges that Diddy groomed her over time to become involved in sex trafficking.

Allegations Of Forced Sexual Encounters

NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Designer Jacob "The Jeweler" Arabou and Hip Hop Artist Sean "P Diddy" Combs attend the opening party for Jacob & Co. Flagship Boutique on December 13, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images)

The lawsuit details a particularly harrowing incident involving Jacob Arabov, known as "Jacob the Jeweler," the owner of Jacob & Co. English claims that Diddy coerced her into having forced sexual intercourse with Arabov during one of his parties. After the alleged assault, Diddy reportedly paid her an additional $1,000 beyond her usual compensation. English states that Diddy personally congratulated her for complying with his demands, reinforcing the coercive environment she describes.

Following the incident with Jacob Arabov, English alleges that the situation worsened. She claims she was "passed off" to other guests at Diddy's parties, leading to repeated sexual assaults. The lawsuit also names Tamiko Thomas, accusing her of facilitating Diddy's sex trafficking operation, comparing her role to that of Ghislaine Maxwell in Jeffrey Epstein's notorious trafficking network. English asserts that Thomas played a crucial part in her exploitation.

Broken Promises & Threats

In addition to the physical and emotional abuse, English alleges that Diddy made empty promises to advance her career. She claims he offered to help her join a girl group and enter the music industry, but these promises were accompanied by threats to blackball her and her boyfriend from the industry if they did not comply with his demands. English eventually managed to escape and return to California in 2009, but she believes Diddy retaliated by blackballing her and her boyfriend, hindering their careers.

Adria English's lawsuit highlights the severe emotional trauma she has endured due to the alleged sex trafficking. She cites intimacy issues and painful memories as ongoing consequences of the abuse. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and names several defendants, including Diddy, Bad Boy Entertainment, Tamiko Thomas, and Jacob the Jeweler.

