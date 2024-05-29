Diddy's Legal Team Addresses Bombshell Rolling Stone Allegations

Diddy's lawyer, Jonathan Davis, has responded to the new allegations brought up in Rolling Stone's bombshell investigation into the Bad Boy mogul. In the piece, the outlet reports that Diddy allegedly once assaulted his college girlfriend at Howard University. In a statement Davis provided to the outlet after they reached out for comment, he implied the sourcing was "unreliable."

“Mr. Combs cannot comment on settled litigation, will not comment on pending litigation, and cannot address every allegation picked up by the press from any source, no matter how unreliable,” Davis told the outlet. “We are aware that the proper authorities are conducting a thorough investigation and therefore have confidence any important issues will be addressed in the proper forum, where the rules distinguish facts from fiction.”

Diddy & Cassie Attend GQ's Men Of The Year Party

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Musicians Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura attend the G.Q. Men of the Year Party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/Getty Images For GQ)

At one point in the Rolling Stone piece, the outlet cites a friend of Diddy's college girlfriend who recalled a particularly disturbing incident. They claimed that Diddy showed up “belligerent” outside of their dorm and "screamed and hollered and acted a stone fool until she [the girlfriend] came downstairs." Once she did, the classmate claims Diddy used a belt to hit her “all over the place" and was “screaming at the top of his lungs.” The outlet sourced multiple alleged witnesses of the incident. Another Howard alumni remarked that they aren't surprised by Diddy's legacy ending in "disgrace," as the outlet puts it. “None of this was really a surprise for me,” they said. "You’re already an abuser [in college]. You were already feeling you had to have certain power over people.”

Rolling Stone Investigates Diddy

Check out Rolling Stone's investigation into Diddy above. The piece comes after CNN published security footage of him assaulting Cassie back in 2016. He's since apologized for the incident but denied the other allegations he's facing. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

