The Notorious B.I.G. Was Allegedly Preparing To Leave Diddy & Bad Boy Prior To His Death

The Notorious B.I.G. was apparently preparing to leave Bad Boy Records and Diddy behind in the months preceding his tragic death in 1997, according to a new report from Rolling Stone. The outlet explained the situation as part of a broader investigation into Diddy, amid the numerous allegations the label's founder is facing. Biggie's lawyers were allegedly focused on getting back his publishing rights at the time.

“I will never give it up until I’m dead and my bones are crushed into powder,” Combs told the lawyers, according to The Big Payback: The History of the Business of Hip-Hop, as noted by Rolling Stone. Hip-hop photographer Monqiue Bunn further confirmed the rumor, adding: “[Biggie] was absolutely about to leave Puff. I know for a fact [because] he told me that.” Another source told the outlet: “Everybody wanted to leave Puffy. Everybody leaves him.”

American rappers Notorious BIG (also known as Biggie Smalls, born Christopher Wallace, 1972 - 1997) (left) and Sean Combs (also known as Puff Daddy and P Diddy) perform onstage, Anaheim California, circa 1994. (Photo by Nitro/Getty Images)

Rolling Stone also uncovered a new allegation in their investigation which stems from Diddy's time at Howard University. Citing a friend of his college girlfriend, they reported on an alleged incident outside of one of the dorm buildings. The friend claimed Diddy showed up “belligerent” and "screamed and hollered and acted a stone fool until she [the girlfriend] came downstairs." When she did, Diddy allegedly used a belt to hit her “all over the place." The outlet spoke with multiple other alleged witnesses of the incident as well.

In a response to Rolling Stone's piece, Diddy's lawyer, Jonathan Davis, said that his client, "cannot address every allegation picked up by the press from any source, no matter how unreliable." Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

