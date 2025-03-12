Diddy Accuser Gets Dropped By Her Second Legal Team

Adria English, a woman suing Diddy with accusations of alleged sex trafficking and exploitation, has been dropped by her legal team for a second time. Lawyers from Andrews & Thornton AAL LLC, The Watts Firm and Kagen Caspersen & Bogart PLLC requested their release from the case in a motion obtained by AllHipHop on Monday. Two of the attorneys cited a “breakdown in communications and the attorney-client relationship.” They also asked for a 60-day pause in the case to provide English with time to find new legal counsel.

English's previous attorneys, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd and Steven A. Metcalf II, filed a similar motion, last October, complaining about her communication skills. “[English] has provided conflicting instructions that make it unreasonably difficult for Attorneys to effectively represent English," Mitchell-Kidd wrote at the time. He further described the behavior as “destructive.”

Adria English's Allegations Against Diddy

EAST HAMPTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 02: Host Sean "Diddy" Combs makes an appearance during "The Real White Party" at the Combs' East Hampton estate on September 2, 2007 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/CP/Getty Images for CP)

Adria English has alleged that Diddy forced her to provide adult entertainment at his infamous “white parties." He allegedly pressured her to consume drugs and engage in sexual activity with the guests. Additionally, she claims Diddy allegedly offered to help her with a music career, which never happened. Diddy's legal team previously put out a statement denying the story after English's initial lawyers left the case. "As we’ve said from the start, anyone can file a lawsuit without proof, and this case is a clear example of that," they said in part. "Adria English escalated things by filing false police reports and making baseless claims, using high-profile events as a backdrop to harm innocent people. No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted, or sex trafficked anyone."