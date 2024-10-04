Diddy Accuser Unveils Shocking List Of Mogul’s Alleged Party Guests

Adria Sheri English recently looked back on her alleged experiences at Diddy's infamous parties.

One of the several individuals taking legal action against Diddy, Adria Sheri English, recently sat down with DailyMail to discuss her alleged experiences with the mogul. She alleges that she was made to participate in his alleged freak offs after she was hired to be a go-go dancer at his parties. English alleges that the freak offs would take place in secluded areas of Diddy's home away from the main party. Based on this description, not all party guests would have been aware of what was allegedly going on.

She also recalled various high-profile celebrities allegedly attending Diddy's parties. She did not accuse them specifically of participating in or knowing about the alleged freak offs. "I saw Busta Rhymes there, I saw Ja Rule there, I saw Diana Ross there with her son, Evan, who was underage," she alleged of the Bad Boy founder's infamous events.

Read More: Diddy Party Attendee Alleges That Mogul Hugged Him Inappropriately When He Was Six Years Old

Adria Sheri English Details Diddy Parties In New Interview

"I saw Paris Hilton and Reverend Al Sharpton. I still wonder why Reverend Al Sharpton was there," she also alleged. English claims that she agreed to dance at Diddy's parties with no idea that she'd ever allegedly be expected to do anything more. "I agreed to do it because, heck yeah, I'm at an exclusive thing where Jay-Z was there, and Beyoncé – Diddy, all the big names... I didn't know it was going to turn into anything sexual," she alleged.

According to her, her first paid event seemed "legitimate." Allegedly, it "had no sinister intent or requirements for physical sexual contact." What do you think of one of the women suing Diddy recalling the celebrities she allegedly saw at his parties? Are you surprised by any of these names or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.