Diddy Accuser Alleges That Mogul Filmed Freak Offs To Blackmail Celebrities

By Caroline Fisher
The Diddy allegations keep coming.

During a recent interview with DailyMail, one of the women suing Diddy detailed some of the experiences she allegedly had at his parties. According to Adria English, she was hired as a go-go dancer, but eventually, was allegedly made to participate in freak offs. She accuses him of grooming her into sex trafficking and more.

English claims that the alleged freak offs took place in rooms away from the main party. Based on this, many guests wouldn't know what was allegedly going on. She even accuses Diddy of filming the alleged encounters and using the footage to blackmail celebrities. “He would send them in a room with me or another sex worker, record it, and then hold that over that celebrity or that influential person’s head and then basically use me,” she alleged. “It was like high-class temping, if you will.” 

Adria English Discusses Diddy In New Daily Mail Interview

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Victor Cruz Birthday Celebrationon November 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

“He orchestrated it, he commanded it, he lined it up, he expected it, he manipulated it. He got money and yachts and planes all around the world based on me doing these favors," English also alleged. Diddy's team has denied the allegations on his behalf. “As we’ve said from the start, anyone can file a lawsuit without proof — and this case is a clear example of that,” a spokesperson for the Bad Boy founder said this week.

Adria English escalated things by filing false police reports and making baseless claims, using high-profile events as a backdrop to harm innocent people," they continued. "No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted, or sex trafficked anyone.” What do you think of one of the women suing Diddy accusing him of filming freak offs for alleged blackmail? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

