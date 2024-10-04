Diddy’s Ex-Bodyguard Accuses Alleged Sexual Assault Victim Of Using Him As “Scapegoat”

"Big Joe" Sherman insists he's innocent.

It's no secret that Diddy is wrapped up in a serious legal battle, but according to one of his ex-bodyguards, he shouldn't have anything to do with it. During a recent interview, "Big Joe" Sherman discussed one of the latest lawsuits Diddy has been hit with, and the fact that he's named in it. He says he's innocent, and alleges that this all stems from his refusal to participate in an attempted "money grab."

Thalia Graves alleges that she was raped by Diddy and Sherman at the Manhattan headquarters of Bad Boy Entertainment in 2001. Her attorney Gloria Allred announced her federal lawsuit at a news conference last week. Big Joe told NBC New York, however, that he's never even met Graves. "It’s a lie on me," he alleged earlier this week. "I don’t know this lady from anywhere."

Big Joe Discusses Thalia Graves' Allegations

"I am not questioning her integrity. I am just questioning her claims against me... You got the wrong man. I wasn’t even in the same room with you, I have never seen you," he also alleged. "I wasn’t even in New York that I recall at the time." Sherman even alleges that an Instagram account, which his team and NBC New York were able to link to Graves, reached out to him in November of 2023. “If you will be my witness against Diddy, then my attorneys will leave you out of any proceedings because we have statements that you physically showed over eight people videos of me and you to people in the studio,” she allegedly told him.

Ultimately, Sherman refused, which he alleges has resulted in him being named in the lawsuit. "I am nothing but a scapegoat for this BS because I wouldn’t lie on Puffy — Sean Combs," he alleged. What do you think of Diddy's former bodyguard alleging that he was asked to be part of a money grab? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.