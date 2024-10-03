Jaguar Wright Alleges To Have Diddy "Freak-Off" Tapes In Her Possession

Jaguar Wright had a lot to say.

Jaguar Wright recently hopped on Piers Morgan's Uncensored show on YouTube (published Wednesday, October 2) to allege that she has footage from Diddy's alleged "freak-off" parties. They discussed the scope of these alleged crimes, speculative theories about other celebrities' alleged involvement, and how this allegedly goes further back than Sean Combs. "He's got everybody on tape!" Jaguar Wright's allegations began. "They all know it! See, this is the thing. Everything that I'm about to say to you is not my first-hand knowledge: it is my first-hand witness account experience. I was a sex worker, I was a dominatrix before I got my record deal. That's how I know how the dark world and the sex world and the entertainment world run hand-in-hand.

"That's why the movie Blink Twice is so important. Salute to Zoë Kravitz," Jaguar Wright's allegations continued. "The sex workers that I have worked with throughout the years, and continue to work with even to this day, have worn hidden cameras. I have my own tapes. I've seen what they do. The ritualistic behaviors. The drugging. Putting girls into suitcases. Dumping them in alleyways. It's horrifying.

"And it's all done under the protection of 'This is going to be paid off. There's another NDA.' It's terrible. It's terrible," Jaguar Wright alleged. "Everyone knows. Everyone knows! And every person that's sitting there trying to act surprised knows very well. The whole point of this – like Katt Williams said when he sat with Shay Shay earlier this year. The whole point of this is for them, in a coordinated effort, to pretend like none of it is real for the public's perception. But everyone knows what's going on, and it's been going on for years. It's been going on before Diddy!