Former Adult Star Accusing Diddy Of Assault Dropped By Lawyers

Adria English is seeking out a new legal team at the moment.

Former adult star Adria English, one of Diddy's accusers, is without a legal team, according to an exclusive report from AllHipHop. In her lawsuit, she alleges that she was subjected to forced sex trafficking in the early to mid-2000s. Because of these alleged acts, English said she's been suffering from emotional trauma, intimacy issues, painful memories, and etc. However, if she wants this lawsuit to progress, then she has to clean up her alleged "destructive behavior." That is the way Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, Esq., and Steven A. Metcalf II, Esq, her now two former attorneys, have described her attitude in the new documents.

But that's not all. Mitchell-Kidd expounds upon this later into the paperwork. “[English] has provided conflicting instructions that make it unreasonably difficult for Attorneys to effectively represent English,” she began. "There has been a breakdown in the Attorney-Client relationship between Attorneys and [English]. Recent communications with [English] were heated and contentious, emblematic of previous conflicts where [she] was warned about her tone and lack of respect".

Read More: 50 Cent Gets Brutally Honest About Why He Rarely Drops New Music

Both Of The Adult Star's Lawyers Release Statements Amid Diddy Lawsuit

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Sean Combs attends the Forbes Media Centennial Celebration at Pier 60 on September 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

These "contentious" arguments were a byproduct of an "alleged violation of an agreement signed mere days before the lawyers’ exit". While English has put herself in a sticky situation, not all hope is lost. Mitchell-Kidd and Metcalf II told the court that this isn't going to affect the future outcome due to the suit's premature nature. At this time, English is currently in the process of finding some new representation.