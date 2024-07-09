Diddy's Latest Accuser Reportedly Has Big Demands For Interview Offers

BYGabriel Bras Nevares628 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Cassie Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)
According to a hopeful interviewer, the former adult actress who recently sued Diddy wants A-list treatment from the media.

The former adult actress suing Diddy for sex trafficking, sexual assault, and other crimes, Adria English, is reportedly expecting a lot from any potential media appearances. Moreover, a new TMZ report claims that she received a whole lot of interview offers since her bombshell lawsuit broke into the news cycle last week. Allegedly, sources close to the situation told the outlet of a particular offer from Domenick Nati, and of English and her team's supposed response. Apparently, she expected some very ambitious and typically A-list-reserved demands to be in order, and we don't know who would be able to accommodate them.

Furthermore, Diddy's latest accuser reportedly wanted first-class tickets from Los Angeles to New York City for her and her husband, as well as two separate plane tickets for her attorneys, as part of her interview terms. In addition, the demands supposedly include two nights at a four-star hotel (preferably with breakfast included); hair, makeup, and wardrobe services pre-interview; meals and snacks at the interview shoot; and specific companies and vendors for her attire and look. With all this in mind, Domenick Nati chose not to pursue. But we don't know if Adria English made all these requests before her recent Tasha K interview, or if she learned from this process.

Read More: Diddy Put "A Bag" On Nightclub Shooting Victim's Head & Forced Her To Relocate, She Alleges

Diddy At The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sean “Diddy" Combs performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Regardless, we'll see if anyone eventually ends up sitting down with her to talk about her Diddy lawsuit and their history together. However, it's important to clarify that Adria English's attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd says that English didn't personally make these interview demands, but rather that they came from her team. It seems like these are standard industry requests. "Everyone is making money off her story, so she was given options by her team and this is the list they came up with," Mitchell-Kidd expanded. "There was more on the list, but it was chopped down to be essentials only for a first interview."

"We have limited financial sources to bring a billionaire to justice, but just like David, sometimes a little is enough," the attorney had shared about Adria English's case against Diddy. Reportedly, all the money English have is going towards the litigation, and they don't have many avenues to engage with the press. We'll see what else comes of this case in the near future and whether she will sit down for another interview. We're sure the alleged victim would have a lot more to share.

Read More: Diddy Returns To Instagram & Boards A Private Jet After Wiping His Account Amid Allegations

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenMusicCassie's Lawyer Blasts Diddy's White Water Rafting & Private Jet Travels Amid Lawsuits134
diddy lawsuitMusicDiddy Sued For Sex Trafficking By Ex-Adult Entertainer: What We Know2.6K
TimesTalks Presents: An Evening With Sean "Diddy" CombsMusicDiddy Dismisses Ex-Nanny's Move To Sanction Him In New Lawsuit Motion: Report11.2K
2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - ShowMusicDiddy Accused Of Asking Latest Accuser's Ex-Partner For Sex In New Tasha K Interview6.3K