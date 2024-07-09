Diddy's Latest Accuser Reportedly Has Big Demands For Interview Offers

According to a hopeful interviewer, the former adult actress who recently sued Diddy wants A-list treatment from the media.

The former adult actress suing Diddy for sex trafficking, sexual assault, and other crimes, Adria English, is reportedly expecting a lot from any potential media appearances. Moreover, a new TMZ report claims that she received a whole lot of interview offers since her bombshell lawsuit broke into the news cycle last week. Allegedly, sources close to the situation told the outlet of a particular offer from Domenick Nati, and of English and her team's supposed response. Apparently, she expected some very ambitious and typically A-list-reserved demands to be in order, and we don't know who would be able to accommodate them.

Furthermore, Diddy's latest accuser reportedly wanted first-class tickets from Los Angeles to New York City for her and her husband, as well as two separate plane tickets for her attorneys, as part of her interview terms. In addition, the demands supposedly include two nights at a four-star hotel (preferably with breakfast included); hair, makeup, and wardrobe services pre-interview; meals and snacks at the interview shoot; and specific companies and vendors for her attire and look. With all this in mind, Domenick Nati chose not to pursue. But we don't know if Adria English made all these requests before her recent Tasha K interview, or if she learned from this process.

Diddy At The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sean “Diddy" Combs performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Regardless, we'll see if anyone eventually ends up sitting down with her to talk about her Diddy lawsuit and their history together. However, it's important to clarify that Adria English's attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd says that English didn't personally make these interview demands, but rather that they came from her team. It seems like these are standard industry requests. "Everyone is making money off her story, so she was given options by her team and this is the list they came up with," Mitchell-Kidd expanded. "There was more on the list, but it was chopped down to be essentials only for a first interview."