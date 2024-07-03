Diddy Is Facing Another Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

REVOLT And AT&amp;T Summit
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs attends the REVOLT &amp; AT&amp;T Summit on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
The lawsuits continue to pile up for Diddy.

Diddy is facing a new lawsuit claiming that he “groomed” a woman named Adria English into sex trafficking after she met the disgraced rapper in 2004. According to documents obtained by TMZ, English says her then-boyfriend was auditioning for a modeling gig for Sean John when Diddy allegedly requested that the man and another model perform oral sex on him to get the job. English says her partner refused. 

English further claims Diddy eventually offered him another chance at the job if she worked as a “go-go dancer” at one of the white parties in the Hamptons, later that year, which she accepted. TMZ provided a photo of her appearing to be at the iconic party. It went smoothly and Diddy allegedly continued inviting her to more parties, where he requested she flirt with guests and consume laced alcoholic drinks.

Diddy Performs In London

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

While it didn’t go any further than that at first, English claims Diddy later demanded she have “forced sexual intercourse” with jeweler Jacob Arabov. She also claims several other unnamed people sexually assaulted her throughout her time with the Bad Boy mogul as well. Additionally, English is suing Tamiko Thomas, who she compared to Jeffrey Epstein’s wife, Ghislaine Maxwell. She claims the woman organized the alleged sex trafficking operation. It's unclear what amount English is seeking, but she's cited several damages including emotional trauma, intimacy issues, painful memories, and more.

Facing numerous lawsuits throughout the last year, Diddy has consistently denied all of the allegations against him. The drama began when Cassie sued him with accusations of sexual abuse back in November 2023. Despite the two quickly settling, several more alleged victims have come forward. On Wednesday, reports surfaced that he was trying to sell his Los Angeles home for $70 million. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy and the latest lawsuit on HotNewHipHop.

