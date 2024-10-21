Diddy Barraged With Seven New Sexual Assault Lawsuits Referencing Other Celebrities

Diddy is the only celebrity who was named in these new filings.

Diddy continues to face new allegations, and the latest come from a total of seven new lawsuits alleging sexual assault. These were reportedly filed by attorney Tony Buzbee according to TMZ, with two of them appearing in state court in New York on Sunday night (October 20). Reportedly, these add to five federal suits alleging various attacks from 2000 to 2022 on behalf of the alleged victims that Buzbee is representing. However, it's unclear if these are actual federal cases or if they are civil, as there are various of these in the timeline at this point. Sean Combs and his team have continually denied any and all allegations against him, save for the Cassie video.

One of these new reported lawsuits comes from a woman who claims that Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted her when she was 13 years old. This alleged incident supposedly went down at a house party, and the suit also made mention of unnamed celebrities. Allegedly, a friend dropped off the plaintiff at Radio City Music Hall in New York City for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). According to legal documents reportedly obtained by TMZ, the anonymous accuser stayed outside as she didn't have a ticket to the event, but allegedly met one of the Bad Boy mogul's limo drivers while looking for an after-party.

Diddy Performing In London

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

The driver then allegedly said that the girl "fit what Diddy was looking for" and took her to a "large white house" for his after-party. She allegedly recognized various famous faces and had to sign a non-disclosure agreement. Then, the accuser allegedly witnessed copious drug use and waiters passing drinks to everyone, one of which allegedly made her disoriented. When she supposedly went to lie down, Combs allegedly entered the room with two other unnamed celebrities, a male and a female. The plaintiff alleges that the other man tore her clothes off, and that he and Diddy sexually assaulted her.

The accuser also alleges that she escaped that situation and found help at a nearby gas station after leaving the house. In addition, three other new unidentified accusers (a businessman, a personal trainer, and a female hip-hop artist) accused Combs of alleged assault in 2022, whereas another accuser alleges a Memorial Day assault in 2014. His attorneys issued the following statement to TMZ concerning these lawsuits: "The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone – adult or minor, man or woman."