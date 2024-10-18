Diddy Faces More Obstacles In His Bid For Bail Thanks To Scathing Filing From Prosecutors

Diddy continues to face major pushback in court.

While Diddy was denied bond three times so far in his federal case for alleged sex trafficking charges and more, he still has a shot. Specifically, it's with a three-judge panel at the appeals court that will hear his arguments in his defense on November 4. Still, prosecutors want to make this as unlikely as possible. They recently filed an opposing motion on Wednesday (October 16) asking the appeals court to uphold Judge Andrew Carter's decision to deny Sean Combs bail. In addition, they claimed that "clear and convincing evidence" proves why Combs is allegedly a danger to possible witnesses.

"In arguing that evidence of obstruction was ‘thin’ and that the Government ‘provided no basis to believe’ that Combs tampered with witnesses, Combs primarily quibbles with the strength of the Government’s evidence that Combs made inappropriate contact with Government witnesses," prosecutors expressed concerning Diddy. "But Combs ignores altogether the serious and substantial allegations of obstruction, bribery and witness tampering charged in the Indictment as part Combs’ pattern of racketeering activity that amply supported Judge Carter’s determination. […] Combs’ longstanding and sophisticated methods of obstructing justice and silencing witnesses more than established his dangerousness.”

Read More: Oschino Claims Diddy Allegedly Propositioned His Friend For Oral Sex

Diddy At Invest Fest 2023

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 26: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Also, prosecutors alleged that Diddy used "methodical and sophisticated means to silence and intimidate witnesses," per the supposed results of their investigation and Judge Carter's ruling. They claimed that he uses "loyal intermediaries" to see the intimidation through via violence, blackmail, and his financial power, pointing to this as the reason why they believe he should not secure bail. They also brought up a specific alleged example of the Bad Boy mogul texting an alleged victim. Other alleged instances of this came up in other motions and lawsuits.