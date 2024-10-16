Diddy Reportedly Asks Prosecutors To Reveal Names Of His Alleged Victims

He wants to address specific allegations.

The details of the Diddy case are still being sorted out. The mogul has been charged with racketeering and sex trafficking, with a trial rumored to kick off in May 2025. According to TMZ, however, Diddy feels he hasn't been given a fair shake. The Bad Boy founder allegedly requested that the identities of alleged victims be revealed by the prosecution. His legal team argued that knowledge of the accusers will make it easier for the allegations to be specifically addressed.

The paperwork containing this request was filed on Tuesday, October 15. Diddy's legal team argued that there will be "voluminous" evidence to suggest that their client engaged in consensual activities with his alleged victims. This evidence, however, can be only be provided if the specific names of alleged victims are divulged. The legal team reportedly feel as though the federal prosecutors working the case should provide more information than they have thus far. Cassie, who is alleged to be listed at Victim #1 based on the descriptor that Victim #1 dated Diddy, is not included in the legal team's request.

Diddy Allegedly Feels Anonymity Is Hurting His Defense

Diddy's lawyers are instead curious in the other unnamed victims. They also voiced concern over the ways the anonymity of Diddy's alleged victims will impact future lawsuits. They pointed to Tony Buzbee and the recent wave of lawsuits that have been filed by the lawyer's clients. Diddy's team argued that the anonymity of the prosecution has created a "pervasive ripple effect." One that has resulted in a "torrent of allegations by unidentified complainants."

This is not the first time that Diddy's legal team has voiced concern over Buzbee. On Monday, the team criticized the lawyer's motives. They claimed Buzbee was using the attention gained by the Diddy case to boost his own public profile. "The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today's barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity," they asserted to TMZ. A representative for the U.S. Attorney's Office has been contacted by the outlet regarding the decision to reveal accuser identities. The rep made no comment.