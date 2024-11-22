Tony Buzbee Sued For Assault While Representing Diddy Accusers

Even more lawsuits.

Tony Buzbee has become one of the key players in the Diddy saga. The attorney has taken on a staggering 120 plus clients who allege they were assaulted by Diddy at various points. Buzbee even launched a hotline so that other alleged victims could come forward with their stories of the Bad Boy founder. According to TMZ, though, Buzbee, has found himself in legal hot water. The attorney was sued for assault by an unnamed woman on November 21. The woman, going by Jane Doe, claims the assault took place several years ago.

Jane Doe claimed that she was in a public place with Tony Buzbee when the attorney flew into a rage. She alleges Buzbee pushed a flute of champagne into her face, which chipped her tooth. She also says she has hospital and dental records to support her alleged injury. The allegations don't stop there. Doe accused Tony Buzbee of malpractice, and royally botching the divorce case that she initially hired him to handle. She went as far as to say that the attorney cost her millions of dollars in the long run. "Buzbee is a hypocrite," says Doe's lawyer, Jeremy Bohrer. "Nothing worse than when a black hat masquerades as a white hat."

Tony Buzbee Called The Allegation "Crazy Fiction"

Unsurprisingly, Tony Buzbee is denying the allegations. The attorney claims that Jane Doe's suit has no basis in truth. "I would ask if the lawyer bringing this silly case is friends with a lawyer from the firm that brought the other [extortion] case," he told TMZ. "All this will be exposed soon." Buzbee dispensed with the niceties while he was at it. "That's crazy fiction," he added. "Like really crazy. Like ridiculously crazy." This is not the first time Tony Buzbee's character has been called into question. Diddy's legal team has attempted to present the attorney as using the Diddy case to boost his own celebrity.