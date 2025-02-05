Diddy Accused Of Assaulting Women At Trump Hotel In New Lawsuits

Diddy has been accused of sexually assaulting two women in the late 1990s. The Bad Boy mogul was named in two new lawsuits on Tuesday, according to TMZ. The suit alleges that Diddy forced two women working a party to participate in group sex at a Trump Hotel in New York City. These women decided to file their suits individually. Their stories are detailed, however, and eerily similar in terms of how they relay Diddy's alleged behavior.

The first woman, Jane Doe, claimed she was a bottle service attendant at the time of the alleged assault. She claims she attended a party at Trump Hotel in Midtown, but was not allowed to leave. "Combs made it clear that they did not have a choice," the lawsuit alleged. Doe then claims that Diddy took them to his penthouse suite and forced them to have sex with various men. She also alleged Diddy drugged both her and her friend prior to the assault. The second woman, also a Jane Doe, claimed a security guard forced himself upon her at Diddy's behest.

Diddy's Accusers Have Similar Allegations

The incident allegedly took place in the late 90s. The first Doe, however, claims she was also subjected to assault and drugging during a separate Diddy party in 1997. She went as far as to allege that she saw Diddy participating in sexual acts with other men. Tony Buzbee, the controversial lawyer who is repping most of Diddy's accusers, represents both women. Diddy's legal team has not responded to the claims made by either Jane Doe. It's worth noting, however, that a standard denial statement has been issued whenever a new suit is filed.

The mogul was sued by a singer on February 3. His legal team denied the assault allegations, and claimed the singer were merely looking for publicity. "Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt," the statement asserted. "Even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process." The statement also claimed that the mogul has "never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone."