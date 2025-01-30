Diddy Fails To Get Possession Of Alleged Freak Off Tapes Ahead Of Trial

Diddy and his legal team's request to get their hands on the alleged “Freak Off” tapes failed at the hands of U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian on Wednesday. The disgraced Bad Boy mogul wanted access to the evidence prosecutors will likely use against him as his attorneys say it could prove his innocence. His legal team has only been able to view them with a government representative present. Subramanian made the ruling in a filing obtained by AllHipHop on Wednesday.

“Defendant’s motion to amend the protective order is DENIED without prejudice,” the judge wrote. Prosecutors had argued that freely handing over the tapes could pose a risk to the privacy and safety of his alleged victims. U.S. Attorney Danielle R. Sassoon said in a previous filing: “Counsel for Victim-1 continues to have serious concerns about the security of such videos, including the possibility of third parties gaining access to the videos surreptitiously and/or unlawfully due to the very publicized nature of the case, the possibility of these highly sensitive videos being shared with witnesses, and the defendant’s use of such videos to litigate its case in the public domain."

Subramanian says Diddy has failed to fully negotiate with prosecutors to find a better alternative for viewing the tapes that works for both sides. “To the extent these options are insufficient, the defense may propose other options to the Government,” the judge stated. “It doesn’t appear that the defense did this before raising the issue with the Court." He went on the say Diddy will need to make a better case if he wants possession of the clips. "If that happens, they should be prepared to clearly articulate why they need possession of the videos despite the options furnished by the Government," he said.