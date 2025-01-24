Diddy's Ex Calls Him A "Demon" In New Doc

Kat Pasion is sharing her story.

Diddy is facing no shortage of shocking allegations these days, coming from former collaborators, exes, and more. The Bad Boy founder is currently behind bars at the MDC in Brooklyn for charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's awaiting a trial, which is expected to begin in May, and could be handed a hefty sentence if convicted. On top of this, he's been hit with various lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and other abuse in recent months.

Some of this will be unpacked in Investigation Discovery’s upcoming docuseries The Fall of Diddy, which is scheduled to premiere on January 27. The doc reportedly features several of Diddy's former employees, alleged victims, and more. His former girlfriend Kat Pasion even opens up about some of her alleged experiences with the mogul. At one point, for example, Pasion recalls Diddy allegedly putting his arm near her neck. She alleges that this prompted her to threaten to call the police. She also alleges that Diddy empathized with R Kelly, and told her "There’s a little bit of R. Kelly in all of us."

Kat Pasion Opens Up About Her Experiences In Upcoming Diddy Doc

Pasion claims she and Diddy dated from 2018-2019, and later in 2021. She alleges that in 2021, he sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping at his Malibu home. “It was just scary, to be honest, because his whole tone, everything changed. It wasn’t consensual and he … the person who came out of that bathroom and woke me up was someone that — I didn’t even recognize him, and I knew that I was never going to see him again," she alleged.

Allegedly, Diddy later threatened to get her deported to Canada. ”You’re a demon," she allegedly fired back. Diddy's team has denied Pasion's allegations, per Page Six. “As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous," they told the outlet in part.

