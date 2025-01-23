50 Cent Tells Diddy To Stay Away From Him After $50 Million Defamation Lawsuit

Feb 16, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; Hip-hop artist Sean Combs during the 2014 NBA All-Star Game at the Smoothie King Center.
Diddy once wanted Fif to be his friend.

50 Cent has had a lot of fun over the past year making fun of Diddy amid his massive scandal, even if sometimes he runs the risk of minimizing the severity of the situation. Regardless, his trolls keep coming through, such as his recent Instagram post on Wednesday (January 22) of an old 2018 clip of Sean Combs claiming that the G-Unit mogul "loves" him. "Me and him could be friends," he remarked during an interview. "But he doesn’t want to be my friend. I wanna be his friend so I could teach him everything I know so he could become a better money-getter, since I’m the number one money-getter in the world. 50, please be my friend. Yo, 50 you’re breaking my heart. Curtis, please be my friend."

"What kind of f**k s**t is this?" 50 Cent says in a clip immediately after the Diddy snippet. "Nah something ain’t right, stay over there play boy. LOL," he captioned his IG post. It's possible that the Queens MC responded to the recent news that the Bad Boy mogul filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against grand jury witness Courtney Burgess and his attorney Ariel Mitchell.

50 Cent Trolls Diddy Amid Defamation Lawsuit

"This is just a pathetic ploy to silence victims and people who stand up for victims," Mitchell stated to TMZ in response to Diddy's lawsuit against her and her client. "Diddy has time to sue but refuses to accept service for the lawsuits already filed against him." In addition, the lawyer shared with the outlet that she looks forward to "countersuing and ensuring the court punishes not only Diddy but also his lawyers who filed this pathetic lawsuit." Finally, she called the suit a "meritless filing," but we will see whether or not the court agrees.

Meanwhile, beyond Diddy, 50 Cent also has some recently hot beef with Rick Ross, another rapper with whom he verbally tussled in the past. Rozay's ex partner recently reflected on how she felt after 50 leaked her sex tape with another man while she was still with Ross. It's clear that Fif seeks to ruffle as many feathers as he can with his social media activity, and we can't guess as to what trolls and signs of disrespect he will come up with next.

