Rick Ross' Ex Admits She Was "Suicidal" After 50 Cent Leaked Sex Tape

Rick Ross and 50 Cent had one of the most high profile beefs of the late 2000s. The rappers were ruthless in their approach to one another. Neither of their careers were damaged, but that doesn't mean there were serious consequences. 50 Cent bought released a sex tape between Lastonia Leviston, who was Rick Ross' girlfriend at the time, and her ex. The fallout from this scandal had serious repercussions on Leviston's psyche. She recounted her harrowing ordeal during an episode of the new Netflix series W.A.G.s to Riches.

Leviston claims that her ex's bitterness was what enabled the tape to see the light of day. "Long story short, my ex, the guy that was in the sex tape, he’s bitter," she recounted. "So he actually goes and sells the tape to 50 Cent. And then 50 Cent released it. It’s petty and it still haunts me to this day." The reality star was devastated to become collateral damage in Rick Ross' rap feud. "In that second my whole life changed," Leviston claimed. "I became suicidal. Didn’t want to live anymore. I felt like I was damaged goods. Like no man would ever love me again. I felt like I had let my kids down tremendously."

Rick Ross' Ex Won A $5 Million Suit Against 50 Cent

Lastonia Leviston decided to leave Rick Ross shortly after the sex tape was released. She recounted this during her W.A.G.s to Riches introduction. "My baby daddy is the one and only Rick Ross. Our daughter is 22 years old, but I left Ross when she was two years old," she explained. Leviston proceeded to file a lawsuit against 50 Cent for releasing the sex tape online. A jury ruled in her favor, and 50 was forced to pay her $5 million. Leviston has been able to make peace with the Rick Ross fiasco in the decade since. She does, however, feel that people continue to judge her based on her past.