Uncle Murda Hands Drake An L While Decimating Rick Ross & J. Cole In "Rap Up 2024"

Uncle Murda did not hold back this year.

The great thing about the Rap Up is the fact that it acts as a time capsule. You can go back to any year and Uncle Murda's song will tell you the biggest stories and events that went down. It is a truly unique way of documenting the culture, and we cannot imagine what kind of topics he will have to cover at the end of 2025.

For instance, Rick Ross dropped "Champagne Moments," a half-baked diss track that went through one ear and completely out the other. As for J. Cole, he dropped "7 Minute Drill" as a way of getting back at Kendrick, but then decided to apologize and delete the song entirely. This is the kind of move that an elder statesman like Uncle Murda would see as anti-hip-hop. Of course, the artist got into all kinds of other topics during the 17 minutes, and it makes for a very entertaining listen.

Right on time, Uncle Murda dropped "Rap Up 2024" at midnight on his YouTube channel. As you can see below, this version of the Rap-Up is 17 minutes long as there was a whole lot for the legend to cover. For instance, throughout the song, Uncle Murda officially hands Drake an L for his role in the beef with Kendrick Lamar. Furthermore, the artist had some incredibly harsh words for Rick Ross and J. Cole , who had some terrible showings throughout the ordeal.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!