Uncle Murda Hands Drake An L While Decimating Rick Ross & J. Cole In "Rap Up 2024"

Every single New Year, hip-hop fans eagerly await the hilarious rap-ups from none other than Uncle Murda. Overall, the rap-up series takes aim at the biggest events of the year, while poking fun at those who were a part of them. Of course, 2023 was an interesting year for a plethora of reasons, however, it paled in comparison to 2024, which was one of the craziest 365 days in the history of hip-hop. It seemed like everyone was beefing this year, while major artists like Diddy and Lil Durk got hit with massive legal cases.
Right on time, Uncle Murda dropped "Rap Up 2024" at midnight on his YouTube channel. As you can see below, this version of the Rap-Up is 17 minutes long as there was a whole lot for the legend to cover. For instance, throughout the song, Uncle Murda officially hands Drake an L for his role in the beef with Kendrick Lamar. Furthermore, the artist had some incredibly harsh words for Rick Ross and J. Cole, who had some terrible showings throughout the ordeal.
Uncle Murda Went All Out This Year
For instance, Rick Ross dropped "Champagne Moments," a half-baked diss track that went through one ear and completely out the other. As for J. Cole, he dropped "7 Minute Drill" as a way of getting back at Kendrick, but then decided to apologize and delete the song entirely. This is the kind of move that an elder statesman like Uncle Murda would see as anti-hip-hop. Of course, the artist got into all kinds of other topics during the 17 minutes, and it makes for a very entertaining listen.
The great thing about the Rap Up is the fact that it acts as a time capsule. You can go back to any year and Uncle Murda's song will tell you the biggest stories and events that went down. It is a truly unique way of documenting the culture, and we cannot imagine what kind of topics he will have to cover at the end of 2025.