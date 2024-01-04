Uncle Murda Ropes In 6ix9ine, Cam'ron, Nelly & More In "Rap Up 2023" Part 3

Uncle Murda finally wrapped up his "Rap Up 2023" series, one which warranted three different songs to execute. For those unaware, he does this every year: a summary of a lot of hip-hop and pop culture moments that went down in a given year. In this new third installment for 2023, the rapper gives his take on Kodak Black, Jonathan Majors, the submersible fiasco, Southside and G Herbo's interview with Funny Marco, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's divorce, and so much more. Even the Israel and Palestine conflict got a mention. He also paid tribute to some fallen entertainment figures this year, such as Lance Reddick, Gillie Da Kid's son, Jacky Oh!, and Harry Belafonte.

On the first part of "Rap Up 2023," Uncle Murda took shots at Blueface, Chrisean Rock, Sexyy Red, the Young Thug trial, and a whole lot more. In fact, it's quite difficult to sum these cuts up, and this latest edition is no different with its rapid-fire references and connections. Of course, that's part of the fun of songs like this, as they glue us to what is said more than a lot of contemporary hip-hop is doing these days. At least he treated these topics with relative "objectivity," but he obviously has particular interpretations about these scandals and headlines.

Uncle Murda's "Rap Up 2023" Part 3: Stream

For example, Troy Ave responded to Uncle Murda mentoning him on "Rap Up 2023," in reference to his legal battle with Taxstone. As it turns out, Troy wasn't too happy with the shoutout, which is probably a common sentiment, although it's probably a message sent in jest to a fun pop culture moment these days. "Damn do I gotta WRAP this n***a UP," he wrote on Instagram. This is what the G-Unit had to say about the rapper.

"Troy Ave really went to court and got on the stand," he rapped. "N***a snitched on Taxstone ’cause he bodied his man. You supposed to keep it in the streets, I hate when n***as tell on n***as. I don’t f**k with Taxstone but I don’t be wishing jail on n***as. Troy Ave lost his chain on that night all that s**t happened. But it was fake, seven years later found out Maino had it." For more news and the latest updates on Uncle Murda, check back in with HNHH.

