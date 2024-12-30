Rick Ross Wants To Buy Cardi B's Atlanta Mansion Amid Offset Divorce

Rick Ross wants an asking price.

Rick Ross said he was interested in purchasing Cardi B's mansion in Atlanta when she admitted that she no longer wanted it after filing for divorce from Offset, earlier this year. When an account on X (formerly Twitter) called, "House Porn," shared a picture of the home, Cardi reposted it and reflected on why she wanted to get back to her hometown of New York.

"My casa," Cardi wrote with a heart emoji, last weekend. "…..I don’t want it nomore tho." When asked for an explanation, she added: "I don’t like living in Atlanta ….i actually don’t like living nowhere else but NY." As one user brought up living in Miami, Cardi replied: "After 2 weeks in Miami I be ready to go back home." As the posts circulated online, Ross hopped in the comments of a post from 2Cool2Blog to ask: “Asking price?”

Rick Ross Performs During 2023 WNBA Semifinals

Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Recording artist and rapper Rick Ross performs during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

It's not the first time Cardi has dished on not enjoying life in Atlanta. Shortly after filing for divorce from Offset, she said on Instagram Live: “I don’t live in Atlanta. I have a house in Atlanta. I only go to Atlanta like three or four times a year. And probably I go for a week, maybe less. I tried to move to Atlanta in 2018 and I lived there for like six months. And I hated it. I don’t have not one friend in Atlanta, and I don’t have not even one family member in Atlanta. So I just don’t like Atlanta.”

Rick Ross Inquires About Cardi B's Atlanta Home