Cardi B Admits She Hated Living In Atlanta As Offset Divorce Develops

Cardi B revealed that she felt like she didn't really have any friends in Atlanta, and that she's now looking for a New York apartment.

Cardi B has revealed a little more details about her relationship with Offset amid their divorce, and this time around, it concerns their living situation. Moreover, you may have already heard that Pooh Shiesty jumped on this news quick and thirsted after the Bronx femcee. This even led to an apparent response from the former Migo, but regardless, their actual dynamic is not as contentious as this would have you believe. Still, she recently admitted via Instagram Live on Thursday (August 22) that she never liked living in Atlanta, as she felt very lonely. Also, Cardi explained why she's currently apartment-hunting in New York.

"Right now, I’m in the city, and I need to go take a shower," Cardi B expressed, sharing that she's tired of having to use her engineer's gym's bathroom or rent hotels to shower. "I’m going to be coming to have meetings with my label like twice a week. And on top of that, I’m trying to get an office out here. I don’t live in Atlanta, I have a house in Atlanta. I only go to Atlanta like three or four times a year. And probably I go for a week, maybe less. I tried to move to Atlanta in 2018 and I lived there for like six months. And I hated it. I don’t have not one friend in Atlanta, and I don’t have not even one family member in Atlanta. So I just don’t like Atlanta."

Cardi B Admits She Hated Living In Atlanta

As such, it seems like this New York search doesn't have anything to do with her divorce from Offset, but rather prepping for her next album and next child. Fans have been waiting for the project for a very long time, and we still don't know exactly when we can expect it to be in our hands. Nevertheless, Cardi B is very excited to show the Bardi Gang what she has in store. She certainly has a lot of topics to address these days, so we'll see if they appear on wax as well.

Meanwhile, Cardi B said she's "comfortable" in New York and that she lives in her New Jersey home with her children. But elsewhere, other fans care less about the family drama and more about some rap beef speculation. She seemed to ask folks to not mention Nicki Minaj and JT during an Instagram Live session, responding directly to a fan who explicitly mentioned them. We'll see if 2024 holds any more diss tracks than what we already got.