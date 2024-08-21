Cardi B Goes Nuclear On Twitter User Speculating That She Bleached Her Skin: "Stop Thinkin With Your A**hole!"

She's always under a microscope.

Cardi B is firing back at yet another allegation and she's not playing around in any way. The Bronx rapper and hitmaker shared a photo of herself and a friend touching her baby bump, and an X user caught wind of it. The person went on to reshare the picture with the caption, "Has Cardi been bleaching her skin?😳". You can definitely see that the "Enough (Miami)" songwriter is definitely more pale and whiter in tone. However, anyone's who's a woman, especially one that's been pregnant before, knows that anemia is a thing. For those who aren't aware, anemia is condition in which your body isn't producing enough red blood cells.

It can cause fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, and pale skin. These are couple of symptoms that Cardi B expresses to the speculator in her heated response. "Bleaching while pregnant😒😒😒? Why must yall be so dumb? Actually NO! I’m pregnant I’m slightly anemic, this baby suckin all the energy off my body to the point I’m pale. Eyes sunken, veins green ASF, can’t tan under the sun cause I get hot super fast and dizzy…. PLEASE STOP THINKIN WITH YOUR A**HOLE!".

Cardi B Is Tired Of Denying Allegations

So, yes, she's made her point very clear she's not tolerating any sort of insensitive questions. If you remember, Cardi B revealed that she was pregnant at the beginning of August amid her and Offset's now confirmed split. She will be giving birth to her third child, and it is confirmed that the former Migos member is the baby daddy. Additionally, she is looking for child support, as she feels there are irreconcilable differences in their relationship.