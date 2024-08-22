Cardi B Fans Think She Just Dissed Nicki Minaj & JT During Her Instagram Live

While there's technically no way to know for sure, fans put two and two together, and it's not like Cardi B's ire is any secret.

While most of the Nicki Minaj and Cardi B beef is a battle between the Barbz and the Bardi Gang, sometimes these artists can fuel it too. Moreover, a lot of the latter group thinks that their fav sent shade to the Trinidadian superstar and to her former collaborator, JT. For those unaware, Nicki apparently unfollowed the former City Girl on Instagram (and Ice Spice, for that matter), which prompted someone to ask about that situation during Cardi's recent Instagram Live. While it's technically still up in the air whether she meant to address them, she did mention this commenter by name, and the comments themselves explicitly name these femcees.

"Freaky Marko, can you stop f***ing – I love you, but please stop mentioning these b***hes on my s**t," Cardi B expressed during her IG Live, responding to @freakymarko's question about Nicki Minaj and JT. "I love you to death, but don't mention these h*es on my s**t. That s**t is just messy." Interestingly enough, Nicki recently enlisted BIA for her upcoming tour, whom dissed Cardi on a track earlier this year.

Cardi B Seems To Shade Nicki Minaj & JT

Elsewhere, another possible development in this long-running beef came from Nicki Minaj, as she took to Twitter to seemingly respond to Cardi B flaunting her top status following her Inspiration Award win at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. "Hi so let’s get into this right now," Nicki tweeted. "I’m that Btch. That’s Number 1. Number 2. Revisit number one. If it means you gotta revisit that s**t 500 times a day, DO IT!!!!!!!! Before you EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!! Think bout playing pon MY BOMBOROSCLOT HEADTOP!!!!!"

"I’m really my biggest critic and I always say this," Cardi B said in her Impact Awards speech. "Nobody has it harder than in the industry and in every genre than a female rapper, and I’m going to tell you why. You have to have the best verse. Not only that, you have to kill the charts. On top of that, your personal life has to be perfect, or then the opp b***hes are going to use that against you." We'll see what happens next between these warring femcees.

...