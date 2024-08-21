Nicki Minaj Unfollows Ice Spice & JT Amid Beef Rumors

BYCaroline Fisher1155 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Is Nicki throwing shade?

Nicki Minaj is certainly no stranger to beefing with other artists, but now, some think she's even cut off some of her former friends. Earlier today, social media users noticed that she unfollowed both Ice Spice and JT on Instagram. For those who don't recall, she teamed up with Ice Spice for not one but two tracks last year, "Princess Diana" and "Barbie World."

In May, Ice Spice's former friend leaked a few of her text messages, in which she described Nicki as "ungrateful and delusional." Nicki has yet to address this debacle, though Ice Spice did in her Rolling Stone interview last month. "We don’t have the closest relationship, you know? But we’re definitely good,” she said at the time, explaining that she only sent the texts out of frustration.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Previews Drake & Juice WRLD Collabs Ahead Of Next "Pink Friday 2" Deluxe

Nicki Minaj Sparks Speculation With Latest Instagram Activity

As for JT, Nicki had a history with the City Girls but appeared to squash the beef for good a few years ago. The "FTCU" rapper even brought JT out for her Pink Friday 2 world tour stop in Boston in April. It appeared as though all was well between the two of them until last month when some social media users think she shaded JT during a Stationhead rant. This is unconfirmed, though Nicki's latest Instagram activity appears to back this theory up.

Of course, all of this is still pure speculation, and it's also possible that Nicki's unfollows didn't mean anything at all. The Barbz aren't convinced, however, and think there must be tea brewing under the surface. Only time will tell whether or not Nicki meant this as a statement, or if she'll ever address it publicly. What do you think of Nicki Minaj unfollowing both Ice Spice and JT on Instagram? Why do you think she did this? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Hints At Upcoming Tour Dedicated To Mixtape Releases

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...