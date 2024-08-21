Nicki Minaj Unfollows Ice Spice & JT Amid Beef Rumors

Is Nicki throwing shade?

Nicki Minaj is certainly no stranger to beefing with other artists, but now, some think she's even cut off some of her former friends. Earlier today, social media users noticed that she unfollowed both Ice Spice and JT on Instagram. For those who don't recall, she teamed up with Ice Spice for not one but two tracks last year, "Princess Diana" and "Barbie World."

In May, Ice Spice's former friend leaked a few of her text messages, in which she described Nicki as "ungrateful and delusional." Nicki has yet to address this debacle, though Ice Spice did in her Rolling Stone interview last month. "We don’t have the closest relationship, you know? But we’re definitely good,” she said at the time, explaining that she only sent the texts out of frustration.

Nicki Minaj Sparks Speculation With Latest Instagram Activity

As for JT, Nicki had a history with the City Girls but appeared to squash the beef for good a few years ago. The "FTCU" rapper even brought JT out for her Pink Friday 2 world tour stop in Boston in April. It appeared as though all was well between the two of them until last month when some social media users think she shaded JT during a Stationhead rant. This is unconfirmed, though Nicki's latest Instagram activity appears to back this theory up.

Of course, all of this is still pure speculation, and it's also possible that Nicki's unfollows didn't mean anything at all. The Barbz aren't convinced, however, and think there must be tea brewing under the surface. Only time will tell whether or not Nicki meant this as a statement, or if she'll ever address it publicly. What do you think of Nicki Minaj unfollowing both Ice Spice and JT on Instagram? Why do you think she did this? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.