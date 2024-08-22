Nicki Minaj Tells Fans To Stop Asking Questions Amidst Ice Spice Beef

Nicki wants to get off the rumor mill.

Nicki Minaj had quite a bit to say on August 21. The rapper didn't name names, but she made lots of statements that all felt based around a few specific people. The people in question? The pair she went and unfollowed on Instagram the same day: JT and Ice Spice. Minaj cut ties with the up-and-coming rappers. She then proceeded to criticize younger rappers who go and sign with white owned record labels over her own Heavy On It imprint. THEN she wagged her finger at her fans and claimed she's through talking about "other people."

There's obviously a lot to unpack here. We already covered Nicki Minaj's comments about labels, which you can check out here. The rant about "other people," however, was perhaps the most intriguing piece of content that Minaj generated on Wednesday. The rapper addressed her fanbase directly, and said she has no plans to discuss people who are outside of her inner circle. "Don't ask me about nobody," she asserted. "If you don't see someone around me, don't ask me about them." Nicki Minaj then advised curious parties to direct any questions at these other people.

Nicki Minaj Told Barbz They Don't Know The 'Truth'

"Go and talk to them," the rapper added. "The truth of the matter is that y'all don't want to know the truth of the matter." The last line reads a bit like a Minaj bar, but it does also suggest that there's more to the story than fans are getting to see. It's not a stretch to infer that the rapper is talking about JT and Ice Spice. Nicki Minaj has had very public falling outs with both of these artists. In the case of Ice Spice, the relationship went from mutually supportive and collaborative to contentious in the span of a year. Minaj and Spice worked together on "Princess Diana" in 2023, and now they don't even follow each other on Instagram.