Ice Spice Reveals She & Nicki Minaj Aren’t “The Closest” After Leaked Texts Scandal

According to Ice Spice, she simply called Nicki "ungrateful and delusional" out of frustration.

It's no secret that Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj are a match made in heaven musically, but according to the "Phat Butt" rapper, they're not exactly the best of friends when they aren't collaborating. During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Ice Spice opened up and her and Nicki's bond. She said that while they're not on bad terms, they're not the closest either, despite making multiple hits together.

“We don’t have the closest relationship, you know? But we’re definitely good,” she explained. “We’re mutuals. We had smash records together. I love us together. I think the world does too.” Ice Spice continued, sharing her thoughts on some text messages leaked by an ex-friend of hers, Baby Storme. In the texts, Ice Spice seemingly expressed her frustrations with Nicki, calling her "ungrateful and delusional."

Read More: Ice Spice Checks Kai Cenat On Livestream For Trying To Smack Her Butt

Ice Spice Opens Up About Her Relationship With Nicki Minaj

Ice Spice poses with the "Best New Artist" Award in the press room at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV)

She appeared to confirm that these were real in her chat with the outlet, though she said this doesn't change her overall feelings towards Nicki. “I don’t really think she cares about sh*t like that coming from a random girl,” she explained. “But what I said in those texts was just in a moment of frustration around contract negotiations. I could have chose different words. But at the end of the day, regardless of how I felt in that moment, [Nicki] is still somebody I respect as an artist, and I’m always going to admire everything she’s done for me and the culture.”